Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 17 of his 37 points in the fourth quarter to help the Milwaukee Bucks pull away for their 17th straight victory, 127-114, over the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night in Memphis, Tenn.
The Bucks overcome Jaren Jackson Jr.’s career-high 43 points. He scored 26 in the third quarter to give Memphis a 95-90 lead heading into the fourth.
But Milwaukee outscored Memphis 37-19 in the final period to improve its record to 23-3, keeping pace with the Los Angeles Lakers for the best in the league.
The 17-game winning streak is second-longest in franchise history, trailing only a 20-game run in the 1970-71 season.
Antetokounmpo converted 12 of 23 shots and had 11 rebounds for Milwaukee, which has not lost since Nov. 8 against Utah. Khris Middleton added 26 points for the Bucks, while Eric Bledsoe finished with 12 before leaving in the third quarter with an injury.
Dillon Brooks had 19 points for Memphis, while Jae Crowder had 15 points.
Jackson made seven of his first nine attempts behind the arc in the third quarter to help Memphis build the lead to nine.
Hornets 83, Bulls 73 — At Chicago: Devonte’ Graham scored 16 points, Miles Bridges and P.J. Washington each had 13 and Charlotte bounced back after squandering an early 15-point lead, beating Chicago for its third straight win.
Zach LaVine and Ryan Arcidiacono each had 12 points, Thaddeus Young and Lauri Markkanen added 10 apiece as Chicago lost for the fourth time in five games.
Rockets 130, Magic 107 — At Orlando, Fla.: James Harden scored 54 points, hitting 10 of 15 3-pointers and 19 of 31 shots overall, in Houston’s victory over Orlando.
Lakers 113, Heat 110 — At Miami: Anthony Davis scored 33 points, LeBron James had 28 while coming within a rebound of a triple-double and Los Angeles held off Miami.
76ers 116, Pelicans 109 — At Philadelphia: Tobias Harris scored 31 points, Ben Simmons had 24 points and 11 assists, and Philadelphia survived a late scare.
Pacers 110, Hawks 100 — At Atlanta: Malcolm Brogdon had 19 points and 12 assists, Domantas Sabonis had 12 points and 14 rebounds, and Indiana beat Atlanta.