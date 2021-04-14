Willson Contreras hit a two-run home run in the top of the eighth inning on Tuesday to lift the Chicago Cubs to a 3-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field in Milwaukee.
Ian Happ started the rally with a one-out single to right field. Contreras immediately followed with his drive to left-center field.
Luis Urias gave the Brewers the early lead with a two-run homer in the bottom of the second inning. Two innings later, Kris Bryant cut the Cubs’ deficit in half by driving in Contreras with a sacrifice fly to right field.
Milwaukee threatened in the bottom of the ninth against closer Craig Kimbrel. Jackie Bradley Jr. struck out swinging, and Omar Narvaez lined out to Bryant in left field. After Urias drew a two-out walk, Kimbrel coaxed Jace Peterson to fly out to Jake Marisnick in centerfield to end the game.
Cardinals 14, Nationals 3 — At St. Louis: Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado and Matt Carpenter all homered against Washington starter Stephen Strasburg in the blowout win. St. Louis pushed across nine runs in the bottom of the fifth without hitting a long ball. Justin Williams singled in a run in his first at-bat of the inning to start the scoring, and he added a two-run single later in the frame to cap the scoring.
Mets 4-4, Phillies 3-0 — At New York: Pete Alonso and Jonathan Villar each hit an RBI single in the eighth inning to lift New York in the first game of the doubleheader. In the night cap, Brandon Nimmo went 3-for-4 with three RBIs to lift the Mets to the sweep. Marcus Stroman scattered four hits in six innings to earn the win in the second game.
Pirates 8, Padres 4 — At Pittsburgh: Jacob Stallings went 3-for-4 with three RBIs, and Erik Gonzalez went 3-for-5 with a pair of RBIs to lead Pittsburgh.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Red Sox 4, Twins 2 — At Minneapolis: Rafael Devers homered for the fourth straight game and streaking Boston beat Minnesota on a snowy afternoon in a se-ries opener moved back following the fatal police shooting of a Black man in a near-by suburb. Hunter Renfroe hit a solo homer and Bobby Dalbec added a pair of RBI doubles as Boston won its seventh in a row after losing its first three games of the season. Monday’s game was postponed due to safety and sensitivity concerns in the Twin Cities after the police shooting a day earlier of Daunte Wright during a traffic stop. The Twins held a moment of silence for Wright prior to Tuesday’s game.
Mariners 4-6, Orioles 3-7 — At Baltimore: Kyle Seager hit an RBI double in the eighth and Seattle won its third extra-inning game in as many tries this season in the first game of the doubleheader. In the night cap, Ramon Urias delivered a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the seventh after Seattle tied the game in the top half on Sam Haggerty’s two-run home run.
Rangers 8, Rays 3 — At St. Petersburg, Fla.: Charlie Culbertson went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and a two-run home run, and Nick Solak went 2-for-4 with three RBIs to lift Texas, which never trailed after a four-run fourth inning made it 5-1.
Blue Jays 7, Yankees 3 — At Dunedin, Fla.: Marcus Semien and Rowdy Tellez homered, and Toronto stormed to a 6-0 lead through five innings. Giancarlo Stanton had a two-run single in the eighth for New York.
INTERLEAGUE
Athletics 7, Diamondbacks 5 — At Phoenix: Jed Lowrie hit a tying, three-run homer in the seventh inning, Seth Brown had a solo shot in the next frame and Oak-land rallied from a five-run deficit to beat Arizona. Oakland has won five of six since starting the season 0-6.