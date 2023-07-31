New Zealand outshot Switzerland and even moved goalkeeper Victoria Esson into an attack position several times, but failed to break a 0-0 tie Sunday at Dunedin, New Zealand, in the Women’s World Cup and became the first host nation to be eliminated in group play in tournament history.
The Football Ferns are co-hosting the World Cup with Australia, which must win Monday against Canada to avoid its own early elimination.
Switzerland advanced to the round of 16. The Swiss also played to a scoreless draw against Norway, but won the group with the draw against New Zealand, coupled with the Norwegians’ simultaneous 6-0 rout of the Philippines.
New Zealand controlled the pace for long stretches of the match and had its chances to score, outshooting Switzerland 12-3. Jacqui Hand knocked a shot off the right post in the 24th minute.
Recommended for you
All 25,947 seats at Forsyth Barr Stadiums were filled — the only one of Dunedin’s six tournament matches to sell out. The raucous crowd stomped and cheered all night, to no avail.
Morocco 1, South Korea 0 — At Adelaide, Australia: Defender Nouhaila Benzina became the first player to wear a Hijab in a World Cup game at the senior level and her teammate Ibtissam Jraïdi scored the Atlas Lionesses’ first goal in the global tournament. The Moroccans scored in the sixth minute and were able to make it stand up for the remainder of the match.
Norway 6, Philippines 0 — At Auckland, New Zealand: Sophie Roman Haug’s three goals kick-started Norway’s dormant offense and the Norweigians moved to the knockout stage.
Colombia 2, Germany 1 — At Sydney: Linda Caicedo put Colombia on course for an upset and Manuela Vanegas clinched the win in the seventh minute of stoppage time against two-time champion Germany. Vanegas headed in to settle a thrilling game and put her country on the brink of advancing to the knockout stage. Alexandra Popp had scored an 89th-minute penalty and seemed to have earned Germany a 1-1 draw after 18-year-old Caicedo had struck a stunning opener for Colombia.