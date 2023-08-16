Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy are calling Michael Oher’s claims that they enriched themselves at his expense “outlandish,” “hurtful and absurd” and part of a “shakedown” by the former NFL offensive tackle, whose relationship with the family was the inspiration for the movie “The Blind Side.”
In the statement first issued Tuesday by attorney Martin Singer to TMZ.com and later obtained by The Associated Press, Singer said the Tuohys are heartbroken and accused Oher of threatening to plant a negative story about them unless they paid him $15 million.
Singer said the Tuohys hope Oher regrets his recent decisions and that they can reconcile.
“In the meantime, however, they will not hesitate to defend their good names, stand up to this shakedown and defeat this offensive lawsuit,” the statement says.
Oher filed a petition Monday in Shelby County Probate Court asking a judge to terminate a conservatorship initiated by the Tuohys in 2004 — months after he turned 18.
Raiders OL Parker to miss season
Las Vegas Raiders backup left tackle and former starter Brandon Parker will miss his second season in a row after being placed on injured reserve on Tuesday.
No reason was given for why Parker was given that designation. A triceps injury cost him all of the 2022 season.
BASEBALL
Cubs minor leaguer suspended 56 games
NEW YORK — Chicago Cubs pitcher Dalbert Mosquea was suspended for 56 games Tuesday under baseball’s minor league drug program following a positive test for the performance-enhancing substance Stanozolol.
The 18-year-old right-hander signed with the Cubs in June and was 0-3 with a 3.14 ERA and one save in nine relief appearances in the Dominican Summer League. Eleven players have been disciplined under the minor league program this year.
Twins activate Lewis off IL
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins returned third baseman Royce Lewis from his rehab assignment and reinstated him from the injured list on Tuesday, following a 36-game absence because of a strained left oblique muscle.
The Twins placed infielder Willi Castro on the injured list before their game against Detroit with what they called a mild left oblique strain to make room for Lewis, whose promising start to his major league career was waylaid by an injury for the second straight year.
Blue Jays activate Romano
TORONTO — Blue Jays All-Star closer Jordan Romano was activated off the 15-day injured list before Tuesday’s game against Philadelphia.
The right-hander went on the IL on July 29 because of a sore lower back, one day after leaving with two outs in the ninth inning of a 4-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels.
McClanahan, Margot to undergo surgery
SAN FRANCISCO — Tampa Bay ace left-hander Shane McClanahan is scheduled to have Tommy John surgery Monday, and Rays outfielder Manuel Margot will undergo a procedure to remove bone chips from his right elbow.
The 26-year-old McClanahan went on the 60-day injured list with tightness in his pitching forearm and last pitched Aug. 2 at the New York Yankees. He was 11-2 with a 3.29 ERA over 21 starts and 115 innings in his third big league season after posting double-digit wins each of his previous two years.
3-time All-Star Murphy retires again
ARLINGTON, Texas — Daniel Murphy’s surprising comeback bid ended with the three-time All-Star infielder going on the voluntarily retired list after playing 38 games with the Los Angeles Angels’ Triple-A team.
Murphy was no longer on the active roster for the Salt Lake Bees on Tuesday, two days after he went 1 for 5 in his final game. His last major league game was with the Colorado Rockies during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, after which he said he was retiring.
BASKETBALL
Porzingis won’t play in World Cup
Boston Celtics forward Kristaps Porzingis will not play for Latvia in the FIBA World Cup because of plantar fasciitis.
Porzingis announced on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter, that he made the decision after an MRI in consultation with the Celtics and Latvian coaching and medical staffs about the foot issue.
He didn’t indicate how quickly he could return to basketball, but plantar fasciitis can be an ongoing issue. Porzingis posted that he already has had “several weeks of recovery.”
TENNIS
Opelka, Shuai withdraw from U.S. Open
NEW YORK — Reilly Opelka of the United States and Zhang Shuai of China have pulled out of the U.S. Open.
The U.S. Tennis Association announced the withdrawals on Tuesday and said that Juan Manuel Cerundolo of Argentina and Caroline Dolehide of the U.S. will move into the vacated spots in the singles fields.