NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans have at least one more day to see if the team’s coronavirus outbreak is under control before their game with the Steelers is rescheduled for Monday or Tuesday.
Only one new positive test result came back Wednesday, a day after the Titans had three players and five team personnel test positive for COVID-19. More daily test results are upcoming.
The league announced the postponement from Sunday afternoon on Wednesday.
The Titans hope to be allowed back inside their facility Saturday, though coach Mike Vrabel said that could happen before then or later. The Titans are preparing to play as early as Monday. Vrabel said he’s confident the NFL will allow them some time to practice before the game.
“We’ve worked on short weeks before,” Vrabel said. “We’ve played three games in 13 days. I’m sure the other teams that we played before had a few extra days of practice. And so it’ll be important that the time that we do get to spend practicing, we take advantage of it.”
Outside linebackers coach Shane Bowen was the first to test positive, with the Titans learning Saturday of his results. He didn’t make the trip to Minnesota, where Tennessee won 31-30.
Saints’ Thomas returns to practice
METAIRIE, La. — Saints top receiver Michael Thomas returned to practice on Wednesday for the first time since injuring his ankle in New Orleans’ season-opening victory over Tampa Bay on Sept. 13.
The Saints, who visit Detroit on Sunday, have lost both games Thomas has missed, falling to 1-2 and into second place in the NFC South Division.
Thomas, who has been named All-Pro the past two seasons, set an NFL single season record in 2019 with 149 catches. His 1,725 yards receiving led the Saints last season, while his nine touchdowns receiving tied for the team lead with versatile running back Alvin Kamara.
Jets’ Perriman still sidelined
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — New York Jets wide receiver Breshad Perriman will be sidelined a second straight game because of a sprained left ankle.
The speedy receiver was ruled out, as expected, on Wednesday for the Jets’ home game Thursday night against Denver. Perriman was injured during New York’s loss to San Francisco on Sept. 20.
Wide receiver Jamison Crowder was listed as questionable but could return after being sidelined two games with a hamstring injury.
Broncos sign d-lineman Jernigan
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos signed free agent defensive lineman Timmy Jernigan on Wednesday after placing five-time Pro Bowler Jurrell Casey on injured reserve along with tackle Elijah Wilkinson and linebacker Austin Calitro. Jernigan is a seventh-year pro who was released Monday by the Jacksonville Jaguars after playing in all three of their games.
Bateman in for Gophers; Parsons out for PSUMinnesota is getting its star wide receiver back for an abbreviated Big Ten season. Penn State will not be so fortunate with its All-America linebacker.
Minnesota announced Wednesday that Rashod Bateman was cleared to play this season by the NCAA and Big Ten after opting out in August. At Penn State, coach James Franklin closed the door on All-America linebacker Micah Parsons returning to the Nittany Lions.
The Big Ten postponed its fall football season on Aug. 11, then announced two weeks ago that it would play after all, starting the weekend of Oct. 23. Both Bateman and Parsons opted out of the 2020 season before the Big Ten postponed amid concerns about the pandemic.
Pac-12 asks CFP expansion request denied
The conference commissioners who manage the College Football Playoff decided to stick with a four-team format during this pandemic-altered season after the Pac-12 made a request to consider expansion.
College Football Playoff executive director Bill Hancock said Wednesday that Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott asked the rest of management committee to consider having eight teams play for the national championship this season. ESPN first reported Scott broaching the subject.
The request was made because of disruptions to the season caused by the pandemic. Conferences are not playing the same number of games, are starting play at different times and there are no interconference matchups between Power Five leagues.
BASKETBALL
Cayman Islands Classic featuring Northern Iowa canceled
GEORGE TOWN, GRAND CAYMAN, CAYMAN ISLANDS — The Cayman Islands Classic basketball tournament — which was set to include the University of Northern Iowa men’s basketball team — has been canceled due to the NCAA changing the starting date of college basketball this season.
The NCAA announced on Sept. 16 that the college basketball season would be pushed back from its original start date of Nov. 10 to Nov. 25 because of the coronavirus pandemic. It also reduced the number of games each NCAA team can play this season.
The eight-team tournament was scheduled for Nov. 23-25 with the field including Kansas State, La Salle, Miami, Ole Miss, Nevada, Oregon State, UNI and Western Kentucky.
BASEBALL
Fans allowed at World Series, NLCS
NEW YORK — Fans can take themselves out to the ball game for the first time this season during the NL Championship Series and World Series at new Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.
Major League Baseball said Wednesday that approximately 11,500 tickets will be available for each game. That is about 28% of the 40,518-capacity, retractable-roof stadium of the Texas Rangers, which opened this year adjacent to old Globe Life Park, the team’s open-air home from 1994 through 2019.
The World Series is being played at a neutral site for the first time in response to the coronavirus pandemic. It has not been played at one stadium since the St. Louis Cardinals defeated the Browns at Sportsman’s Park in 1944.