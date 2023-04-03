APTOPIX NCAA Miami UConn Basketball
Connecticut guard Andre Jackson Jr. dunks the ball over Miami forward Norchad Omier (right) during the second half of a Final Four semifinal on Saturday. UConn will play San Diego State tonight for the NCAA title.

 David J. Phillip The Associated Press

HOUSTON — Lamont Butler hit the biggest shot in San Diego State history, putting the Aztecs in the national championship game for the first time.

The next step, in tonight’s title game, will be a difficult one.

