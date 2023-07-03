NASCAR Chicago Auto Racing
Shane Van Gisbergen celebrates after winning the NASCAR Cup Series race on the streets of Chicago on Sunday evening.

 Morry Gash The Associated Press

CHICAGO — When Shane van Gisbergen got the call from Justin Marks, it reignited his interest in the NASCAR Cup Series. He studied the races, the drivers and the cars.

Turns out he is a pretty good student.

