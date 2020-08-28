News in your town

Most Read

Most Recent

A 2nd day of NBA playoff games halted over racial injustice

First rural 'innovation lab' launches in Cascade; 4 more to come

AP Source: Big Ten working on multiple options for football

Prep football: Maquoketa cancels games due to positive COVID-19 case

Platteville school board at impasse over fall sports

Nebraska players' lawsuit seeks to restore B10 fall football

Sports in brief: NFL teams cancel practice amid unrest

MLB roundup: Mets, Marlins walk off field in social injustice protest

Sports briefs: Bengals player arrested while searching for missing father

Maquoketa High cancels football games due to COVID-19 case

New era begins for Dubuque girls swimming & diving programs

Hall of Famer Lute Olson, Arizona icon and former Hawkeyes coach, dies at 85

Prep football: Season finally kicking off, but it won't be a regular season

Montgomery limps off Bears' practice field

Chiefs' defense gets tough practice test: their own offense

Boycott: NBA playoff games called off amid player protest

A no-fan no-hitter: Giolito gem leads White Sox over Pirates

NHL: Myers scores early in OT, Flyers even series with Islanders

Auto Racing Glance

Prep volleyball: Iowa area preview

Kickoff 2020: Rams eager to prove themselves

Boycott: NBA playoff games called off amid player protest

Vikings LB Cam Smith 'in good shape' after heart surgery

NFL teams adjusting from 80,000 die-hards to 80 decibels

Lawyers: NFL concussion awards discriminate against Blacks

Parsons, Sewell among AP preseason All-Americans not playing

Murray scores 42, Nuggets beat Jazz in Game 5

Palat's OT goal lifts Lightning over Bruins in Game 2

MLB roundup: White Sox's Giolito throws no-hitter, strikes out 13

Local & area roundup: Cascade volleyball opens season with road win

Prep volleyball: Area schools 'return to normal' in openers

Prep football: Wahlert opting to wear masks during practices, games

Kickoff 2020: Experienced Mustangs ready to go under familiar new coach

Girls prep basketball: Hempstead hires Michigan native as new coach

Prep volleyball: Area schools 'return to normal' in openers

Colin Rea closes out Cubs' 11,000th franchise win

Prep volleyball: Bobcats ranked No. 1 in 4A in preseason poll

Boys prep golf: Coohey powers Wahlert to 3rd at Bobcat Invitational

Iowa's decision to cut swimming impacts pair of local athletes

Kickoff 2020: Wahlert with high hopes in 2nd season under Marshall

Prep football: Dyersville Beckman player, coach test positive for COVID-19

Prep athletics: IHSA approves modified postseason for fall sports

Sports briefs: Clemson preseason No. 1; Iowa, Iowa State in Top 25

Wisconsin sports teams speak out after police shooting

NBA roundup: Middleton comes alive in 4th quarter; Bucks take 3-1 lead

Varlamov stops 29 shots in Islanders' 4-0 win over Flyers