Brandon Woodruff allowed two hits in eight innings and the Milwaukee Brewers kept their playoff hopes alive by beating the St. Louis Cardinals, 3-0, on Saturday night in St. Louis.
St. Louis’ loss clinched the National League Central Division title for the rival Chicago Cubs, whose game against the Chicago White Sox ended after the TH went to press.
Ryan Braun and Daniel Vogelbach hit back-to-back home runs in the fourth, the third time the Brewers have hit consecutive homers this season.
Woodruff (3-5) retired 19 straight after pitching around leadoff hits in the first and second innings as Milwaukee (29-30) moved within a game of St. Louis (29-28). Both teams are among four NL clubs vying for two open postseason spots. NL Central rival Cincinnati (30-28 entering Saturday) clinched a playoff berth on Friday.
Woodruff struck out 10 and walked one as he beat the Cardinals for the second time this season. He threw a season-high 108 pitches, 73 for strikes.
Josh Hader pitched a perfect ninth for his 13th save in 15 tries.
Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright (5-3) retired the first seven batters he faced before wriggling out of a two-on, one-out jam in the third.
Wainwright wasn’t so fortunate in the fourth as Braun drove his second pitch of the inning into the Cardinals’ bullpen. Three pitches later, Vogelbach smashed an 89 mph delivery 420 feet into the left-center bleachers to make it 2-0.
Omar Narváez singled home Orlando Arcia to extend Milwaukee’s lead in the seventh. Arcia had four hits, including a pair of doubles.
Nationals 4-5, Mets 3-3 — At Washington: New York was eliminated from playoff contention in a mistake-filled loss to Washington in the opener of a doubleheader, and not much changed in the nightcap as an error extended a big inning for the Nationals, which won to sweep the twinbill.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Blue Jays 5, Orioles 2 — At Buffalo, N.Y.: Cavan Biggio broke up a no-hit bid with a solo home run in the sixth inning, Randal Grichuk added a three-run shot and Toronto beat Baltimore.
Mariners 5-12, Athletics 1-3 — At Oakland, Calif.: J.P. Crawford hit a go-ahead single in the eighth inning after his tying single in the sixth, and Seattle beat the Oakland in extra innings in the first game of a doubleheader. Crawford added an RBI double in the nightcap as the Mariners swept.
Tigers 4, Royals 3 — At Kansas City, Mo.: Austin Romine doubled home a pair of runs in the first inning and Detroit beat Kansas City.
Rangers 6, Astros 1 — At Arlington, Texas: Jeff Mathis hit a tie-breaking, three-run home run in the seventh inning and Leody Taveras followed with a solo blast in a five-run inning as Texas beat playoff-bound Houston.
INTERLEAGUE
Yankees 11, Marlins 4 — At New York: DJ LaMahieu moved into position to become the first player to earn undisputed batting titles in both leagues, Luke Voit hit his major league-leading 22nd homer and New York rediscovered its power in a win over Miami.
Rays 4, Phillies 3 — At St. Petersburg, Fla.: Willy Adames’ RBI single in Tampa Bay’s three-run fourth inning lifted the Rays over Philadelphia.
Pirates 8, Indians 0 — At Cleveland: Joe Musgrove struck out 10 in seven shutout innings as Pittsburgh blanked Cleveland.