The Clarke University at Culver-Stockton College Heart of America Athletic Conference football game scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 31 in Canton, Mo. has been postponed. A makeup date has not yet been set.
“This decision was made out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of our student-athletes,” Heart Commissioner Lori Thomas said in a press release. “The conference and teams are adhering to the outlined guidelines in the Heart Promise.”
Delaying the game will allow student-athletes to return to the field of play in the safest manner possible, allowing the appropriate time for practice and physical reconditioning.
The Pride are 2-3 on the season, with a 1-0 mark in conference play.
Bears WR Robinson in concussion protocol
Already struggling on offense, the Chicago Bears might have to get by without their top playmaker.
Star receiver Allen Robinson is in the NFL’s concussion protocol, throwing his status for this week’s game against the New Orleans Saints into question.
He was hurt late in their lopsided loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night and left the game. Robinson’s face hit the field when he was tackled on a helmet-to-helmet play by safety Nick Scott on a fourth-down catch with about four minutes left, and an official sent him to the sideline.
Vikings DE Hunter has neck surgery
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings emerged from their bye week down two starting defensive ends, after a salary-dump trade of Yannick Ngakoue and a season-ending surgery for Danielle Hunter.
Coach Mike Zimmer confirmed Wednesday that defensive end Hunter, a two-time Pro Bowl pick at age 25, had an operation Tuesday that went as planned to repair a herniated disk in his neck.
Cowboys release defensive tackle Poe
FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys released defensive tackle Dontari Poe on Wednesday, cutting ties with a veteran expected to play a key role for a disappointing defense now going through a midseason shakeup.
Poe was also the first Dallas player to kneel during the national anthem in protest of issues of racial injustice and police brutality. Owner Jerry Jones has been outspoken against such protests, at one time threatening to bench any Dallas players who did.
AUTO RACING
Busch wins rain-delayed playoff race
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Kyle Busch won for the first time this season to extend a 16-season streak while his penalized teammate missed a chance to secure a spot in the championship in the NASCAR playoff race at Texas that finished Wednesday, three days after it started.
Busch, the reigning Cup champion who is already out of contention for the title this year, finished 0.468 seconds ahead of Martin Truex Jr., his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate who had to go to the back of the field when the race started Sunday because of an illegal spoiler.
Truex, the 2017 champion and runner-up last season, also was docked 20 points because of that spoiler, a crucial penalty for the driver who was already below the cutoff line for the top four before that. A win would have taken care of that, but he couldn’t get past his teammate.
BASEBALL
Dozen MLB players have options declined
ARLINGTON, Texas — What figures to be a down and perhaps brutal market for baseball free agents in the offseason following the pandemic began Wednesday when a dozen players were told their contract options had been declined, among them St. Louis Cardinals Gold Glove second baseman Kolten Wong.
The others included: Arizona pitchers Mike Leake and Hector Rondón; Washington right-hander Anibal Sanchez, outfielder Adam Eaton, and infielders Howie Kendrick and Eric Thames; Colorado first baseman Daniel Murphy; Seattle second baseman Dee Strange-Gordon; New York Mets catchers Wilson Ramos and Robinson Chirinos and infielder Todd Frazier.
About 50 more players would be eligible for free agency if their options are declined by Sunday, among them Chicago White Sox designated hitter Edwin Encarnación and left-hander Gio González; Cleveland first baseman Carlos Santana, catcher Roberto Pérez and left-hander Brad Hand; Yankees left-handers JA Happ and outfielder Brett Gardner; Texas right-hander Corey Kluber; Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo; and Pittsburgh right-hander Chris Archer.
MLB says Turner violated protocols
ARLINGTON, Texas — Justin Turner violated coronavirus protocols when he celebrated on the Globe Life field with his Los Angeles Dodgers teammates and he refused instructions from security to leave the field, behavior that Major League Baseball said risked the safety of others.
The commissioner’s office said Wednesday that it is starting a full investigation of the 35-year-old third baseman.
The Dodgers won their first World Series championship since 1988 with a 3-1 victory over Tampa Bay in Game 6 on Tuesday night.
L.A. celebrates Dodgers mostly peacefully
LOS ANGELES — A World Series win by the Los Angeles Dodgers left the team’s hometown fans celebrating in the streets and setting off fireworks late into the night, but some people used the occasion to smash store windows and loot merchandise, overshadowing a largely happy night of revelry.
At least 18 people were arrested throughout Los Angeles County, authorities said Wednesday, in a marked difference from when the Los Angeles Lakers won the NBA championship earlier this month and more than 75 people were arrested and more than 30 buildings and businesses were damaged as a downtown celebration turned chaotic.
HOCKEY
AHL pushes season back to Feb. 5
The American Hockey League is planning to drop the puck on its next season on Feb. 5 in hopes of syncing up its schedule with the NHL and getting some fans into arenas for most, if not all, of its 31 teams.
AHL President and CEO Scott Howson said “everything’s on the table” when it comes to divisional alignment, formats and how many games are played.