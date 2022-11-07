Dolphins Bears Football
Buy Now

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) runs for yardage while avoiding a tackle by Miami Dolphins linebacker Channing Tindall on Sunday in Chicago.

 Nam Y. Huh The Associated Press

CHICAGO — There were a lot of questions about Justin Fields as late as a month ago.

Not so many at the moment.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.