Yadier Molina hit a two-run homer and Dylan Carlson added a grand slam as the St. Louis Cardinals won, 7-0, at Miami on Wednesday to finish off a three-game sweep that dropped the Marlins to 1-5 for the first time since 2015.
Jack Flaherty (1-0) allowed one hit, a leadoff single by Corey Dickerson, in six innings. Genesis Cabrera and Jordan Hicks finished the three-hitter.
Pablo Lopez (0-1) allowed two runs and three hits in 6 2/3 innings.
Braves 7-2, Nationals 0-6 — At Washington: Atlanta pinch-hitter Pablo Sandoval drove a two-run homer to the deepest part of the ballpark in the seventh inning, lifting the Braves to the sweep. Ronald Acuña Jr. doubled and had a pair of singles as Atlanta won the opener. Washington is missing nine players because of a coronavirus outbreak that led to the postponement of the team’s first four games.
Reds 11, Pirates 4 — At Cincinnati: Tyler Naquin hit another leadoff homer, this time off Chad Kuhl (0-1), Kyle Farmer added a two-run double in the first, and Cincinnati won its fifth straight
Giants 3, Padres 2 (10 innings) — At San Diego: Alex Dickerson scored on Donovan Solano’s sacrifice fly in the 10th off Tim Hill (0-1). San Diego’s Jurickson Profar reached third in the 10th on Kim Ha-seong’s grounder before Wandy Peralta struck out Jorge Mateo and got rookie Tucupita Marcano to fly out to end it for his first career save.
Phillies 8, Mets 2 — At Philadelphia: Alec Bohm and J.T. Realmuto each hit a three-run homer, Rhys Hoskins had a solo shot and Philadelphia took two of three from a division rival after opening with a three-game sweep of three-time defending NL East champion Atlanta.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Mariners 8, White Sox 4 — At Seattle: Kyle Seager slapped an opposite-field, bases clearing double for the big blow in Seattle’s seven-run sixth inning, and the Mariners avoided a sweep.
Red Sox 9 Rays 2 — At Boston: Christian Vázquez homered, Xander Bogaerts had three hits and J.D. Martinez went for extra bases for the seventh game in a row as Boston completed a three-game sweep.
Indians 4, Royals 2 — At Cleveland: José Ramírez’s second two-run homer of the game snapped a tie in the eighth against Greg Holland (0-1). Shane Bieber struck out 12 for the second straight game, allowing two runs and three hits in 6 1/3 innings.
Twins 3, Tigers 2 — At Detroit: Jorge Polanco hit a two-run double in the sixth, Kenta Maeda (1-0) pitched six mostly strong innings, allowing two runs and seven hits, and Alex Colomé pitched two innings for his second save.
Rangers 2, Blue Jays 1 — At Arlington, Texas: Kyle Gibson (1-0) struck out eight and allowed six hits over six scoreless innings. Ian Kennedy, the third Texas reliever, struck out three around a hit in the ninth for his second save, both in less than 24 hours.
Orioles 4, Yankees 3 (11 innings) — At New York: Chance Sisco’s RBI single in the 11th lifted Baltimore after both teams scratched across a run in the 10th. Earlier, Cedric Mullins and Anthony Santander homered for Baltimore.
INTERLEAGUE
Athletics 4, Dodgers 3 (10 innings) — At Oakland, Calif.: Mitch Moreland hit an RBI single off Jimmy Nelson (0-1) with one out in the 10th, and the Athletics got their first win after coming within one loss of what would have been its first 0-7 start.