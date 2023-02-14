Paolo Banchero scored 22 points, Franz Wagner and Markelle Fultz added 18 points apiece and the Orlando Magic beat the cold-shooting Chicago Bulls, 100-91, on Monday night in Chicago.

Fultz just missed a triple-double with 10 rebounds and nine assists. Wendell Carter Jr. scored 15 points against his former team as the Magic won for the fourth time in six games.

