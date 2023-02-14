Paolo Banchero scored 22 points, Franz Wagner and Markelle Fultz added 18 points apiece and the Orlando Magic beat the cold-shooting Chicago Bulls, 100-91, on Monday night in Chicago.
Fultz just missed a triple-double with 10 rebounds and nine assists. Wendell Carter Jr. scored 15 points against his former team as the Magic won for the fourth time in six games.
Coming off an overtime loss at home to Miami, Orlando led by 13 midway through the fourth and hung on after Chicago got within five.
Recommended for you
The Bulls matched a season high by dropping their fourth in a row, thanks to another horrendous shooting performance. They missed their first 16 3-pointers before Coby White hit one late in the third and 18 of 21 in all. Chicago is 26 of 125 from long range over its past five games.
Zach LaVine led Chicago with 26 points, and DeMar DeRozan scored 19. Former Magic star Nikola Vucevic finished with 13 points and 13 rebounds.
Orlando led, 89-76, after Banchero hit a 12-footer with just over five minutes remaining. DeRozan cut for a layup to pull Chicago within 91-86 with 3:34 left. But Carter answered with a three-point play and the Magic remained in control the rest of the way.
Orlando took control early in the third, when 3-pointers by Gary Harris Jr. and Wagner made it 60-50.
Knicks 124, Nets 106 — At New York: Jalen Brunson scored 40 points and Julius Randle added a double-double as New York beat Brooklyn for the first time in three years.
Pelicans 103, Thunder 100 — At Oklahoma City: BRandon Ingram scored 34 points to lead five New Orleans players in double figures as the Pelicans beat Oklahoma City.
Nuggets 112, Heat 108 — At Miami: Nikola Jokic finished with 27 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists, and Denver snapped Miami’s eight-game home winning streak.
Hornets 144, Hawks 138 — At Charlotte, N.C.: LaMelo Ball had 30 points and 15 assists, Terry Rozier added 29 points and Charlotte held off Atlanta to snap a seven-game losing streak.
76ers 123, Rockets 104 — At Philadelphia: James Harden had 29 points and 10 assists against his former team while Tyrese Maxey scored 26 off the bench as Philadelphia beat Houston.
Cavaliers 117, Spurs 109 — At Cleveland: Donovan Mitchell scored 41 points and led Cleveland to its seventh straight win, beating nose-diving San Antonio, which matched a team record with its 13th consecutive loss.
Jazz 123, Pacers 117 — At Indianapolis: Jordan Clarkson and Lauri Markkanen each scored 29 points and Utah beat Indiana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.