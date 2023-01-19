Lions Packers Football
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers stands on the field following an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. The Lions won 20-16. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

 Morry Gash

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers believes he can still produce at an MVP level in the right situation if he opts to play next season.

Rodgers discussed the uncertainty of his future plans Tuesday during his weekly appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” on SiriusXM and YouTube. The four-time MVP hasn’t decided whether to return to the Packers, retire or request a trade.

