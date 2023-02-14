New Mexico St Operations Suspended Basketball
Then-LSU assistant coach Greg Heiar, center, shouts from the sideline during the team’s NCAA men’s college basketball tournament game against Yale in Jacksonville, Fla., March 21, 2019. New Mexico State suspended operations of its men’s basketball program indefinitely Friday night and placed its coaching staff, including Heiar, on paid administrative leave. On Tuesday, Heiar was fired.

New Mexico State fired basketball coach Greg Heiar on Tuesday in the wake of hazing allegations within the team that shut down the program for the rest of the season.

Heiar is a Dubuque Wahlert graduate and former Loras College assistant coach.

