HARRISONBURG, Va. — James Madison has canceled the remainder of its softball season as the school tries to cope with the suicide of one of its star players last week.
Lauren Bernett, a sophomore catcher and cleanup hitter for the Dukes, died April 25 following a stellar weekend series against Drexel, for which she was named the Colonial Athletic Association’s player of the week. The Medical Examiner for the Western District of Virginia ruled the death a suicide.
“This was an extremely difficult decision and one that was not made lightly,” JMU coach Loren LaPorte said in a news release of the cancellation. “We are so grateful for the support of our fans all season and for the love from the softball community during the past week. We will use this time to continue healing and to honor Lauren’s memory while finishing the academic semester strong.”
LaPorte said the school recognizes the decision brings an abrupt end to the careers of seniors on the team, and “we will make sure that they are honored for the commitment and dedication they have made as student-athletes.”
BASEBALL
Brewers designate Ureña for assignment
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers have designated right-handed pitcher José Ureña for assignment and activated infielder Luis Urías from the injured list.
Ureña, 30, signed with the Brewers before the season and went 0-0 with a 3.52 ERA in four relief appearances. He went 4-8 with a 5.81 ERA for the Detroit Tigers last season in 26 games, including 18 starts.
Twins put Sanó on IL, bring up Miranda
BALTIMORE — The Minnesota Twins put Miguel Sanó on the 10-day injured list Monday and called up infield prospect Jose Miranda to make his big league debut.
The 23-year-old Miranda is slated to play third base and bat sixth Monday night against Baltimore. He was the Twins’ minor league player of the year in 2021 and is ranked as baseball’s No. 93 prospect by MLB Pipeline.
Mets cut slumping veteran Robinson Canó
NEW YORK — Robinson Canó was cut Monday by the New York Mets with nearly $45 million remaining on his contract, ending an ill-fated marriage and perhaps signaling the end of his decorated major league career.
FOOTBALL
Frost to sit out 5 days this season for violationScott Frost will be barred from coaching for five consecutive days this season as part of Nebraska’s negotiated settlement with the NCAA for allowing an unauthorized staff member to do hands-on special teams coaching two years ago.
The NCAA contacted Nebraska after a media report on the January 2021 resignation of special teams analyst Jonathan Rutledge and possible violations he committed in his role. Rutledge is now special teams coach at Division III Catholic University.
Cardinals’ Hopkins suspended 6 games
Arizona Cardinals three-time All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins has been suspended without pay for six games for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.
The league announced the suspension on Monday. It’s a stunning blow for the Cardinals, who finished with an 11-6 record last season but faded down the stretch when Hopkins was out of the lineup because of injuries. Now they’ll be without the 29-year-old for a big chunk of the upcoming season.
Mathieu reportedly set to sign with Saints
Nearly seven weeks after the NFL’s free-agency period began, former Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu has a new home.
And it’s one familiar to him. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported Mathieu will sign with the New Orleans Saints in the coming days. In the previous three seasons, Mathieu helped the Chiefs twice reach the Super Bowl. He was a three-time Pro Bowl player and was a first-team All-Pro in the 2019 and 2020 seasons.
BASKETBALL
Heat take series opener over Sixers
MIAMI — Tyler Herro scored 25 points, Bam Adebayo finished with 24 points and 12 rebounds, and the Miami Heat topped the shorthanded Philadelphia 76ers, 106-92, on Monday night in the opener of their Eastern Conference semifinal series. Jimmy Butler added 15 points for the top-seeded Heat, who got 10 from Gabe Vincent and P.J. Tucker.
Cyclones add transfer Jaren Holmes
AMES, Iowa — Iowa State head men’s basketball coach T.J. Otzelberger has announced the addition of St. Bonaventure transfer Jaren Holmes. Holmes is a 6-4 guard out of Romulus, Mich. who played for the Bonnies the last three seasons after playing at Ranger Community College. He has one season of eligibility remaining.
Holmes started all 33 games for the Bonnies during the 2021-22 season. He was second on the team with 13.5 points.