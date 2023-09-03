Sam Hartman passed for 194 yards and two touchdowns and Notre Dame’s defense didn’t allow a touchdown for a second straight game as the No. 13 Irish beat Tennessee State, 56-3, Saturday in South Bend, Ind.
It was the first time Notre Dame played a program from the historical Black college and university ranks or an opponent from the Football Championship Subdivision.
Hartman completed 14 of 17 passes and delighted the Notre Dame Stadium fans in his home debut when he somersaulted into the end zone on a 5-yard run. Hartman turned things over to backup Steve Angeli with the Irish leading 35-3 early in the third quarter.
Audric Estime ran 13 times for 116 yards and a touchdown.
The Irish’s defense has not allowed a touchdown over eight quarters. They gave up only a field goal to Navy in a 42-3 win in Ireland last week. Tennessee State’s only score came on a field goal in the first quarter.
No. 2 Michigan 30, East Carolina 3 — At Ann Arbor, Mich.: J.J. McCarthy threw three touchdown passes to Roman Wilson, helping Michigan rout East Carolina. The Wolverines (1-0) were without coach Jim Harbaugh, who began serving a school-imposed, three-game suspension.
No. 3 Ohio State 23, Indiana 3 — At Bloomington, Ind.: Miyan Williams rushed for two touchdowns as Ohio State beat Indiana. The Buckeyes (1-0, 1-0 Big Ten) have won 23 consecutive season-openers and extended the FBS’ longest active winning streak in a series to 28.
No. 10 Washington 56, Boise State 19 — At Seattle: Michael Penix Jr. threw for 450 yards and matched his career high with five touchdown passes, and Washington overwhelmed Boise State. Penix kicked off his final college season and a Heisman Trophy campaign with a terrific passing performance following a couple shaky drives in the opening moments. Penix was 29 of 40 passing and threw touchdowns to four receivers.
No. 11 Texas 37, Rice 10 — At Austin, Texas: Quinn Ewers passed for three touchdowns and ran for another as Texas overcame a sluggish start with an overwhelming third quarter to beat Rice. Ewers connected with Jonathan Brooks on a 37-yard TD in the first quarter and Bert Auburn kicked three first-half field goals for the Longhorns, the longest a 49-yarder.
No. 12 Tennesee 49, Virginia 13 — At Nashville, Tenn.: Joe Milton III threw two touchdown passes and ran for two other scores as Tennessee routed Virginia in the season opener for both teams and the Cavaliers’ first game in 294 days. Tennessee and Virginia marked the Cavs’ first football game since a shooting left three players dead last November with a moment of silence before kickoff. The Vols also wore a sticker on the back of their helmets with the numbers of the late Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry.
No. 15 Oregon 81, Portland State 7 — At Eugene, Ore.: Bo Nix threw for 287 yards and three touchdowns before heading for the bench early in the third quarter and Oregon built a 43-point halftime lead en route to a victory over Portland State. It was the most points for the Ducks in a game in the modern scoring era, and a scoring record at Autzen Stadium.
Colorado 45, No. 17 TCU 42 — At Fort Worth, Texas: After nine months of hype, Deion Sanders had Colorado ready for prime time in his much-anticipated debut as Buffaloes coach. Shedeur Sanders, the coach’s son, threw for a school-record 510 yards with four touchdowns — the game-winner a 46-yard catch-and-run by freshman Dylan Edwards with 4:25 left — and Colorado pulled off an opening shocker with a win over TCU, last year’s national runner-up.
No. 20 Oklahoma 73, Arkansas State 0 — At Norman, Okla.: Dillon Gabriel completed 19 of 22 passes for 308 yards and two touchdowns — all in the first half — and Oklahoma defeated Arkansas State. Gabriel also ran for a score in the first half to help Oklahoma take a 45-0 lead. The Sooners gained 437 yards before the break while holding Arkansas State to 106.
No. 22 Mississippi 73, Mercer 7 — At Oxford, Miss.: Jaxson Dart threw four touchdown passes, including three to Tre Harris in the opening four minutes as Mississippi rolled to a rout of Mercer. Ole Miss (1-0) opened with four consecutive touchdown drives and built a 38-7 halftime lead. Dart was 11 of 11 for 237 yards in the early surge and finished 18 of 23 passing for 334 yards before yielding to Oklahoma State transfer Spencer Sanders midway through the third quarter.
North Dakota 55, Drake 7 — At Grand Forks, N.D.: Tommy Schuster passed for three touchdowns and ran for another in leading North Dakota to a season-opening win over Drake.