CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Backup, walk-on kicker Fabrizio Pinton hit a 36-yard field goal with 2:46 to go and Matthew Bailey made a late interception to lift Illinois to a 9-6 win over Iowa on Saturday night, its first over the Hawkeyes since 2008.

Illinois (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten) is off to its best start since a 6-0 mark in 2011. The Illini also has wins against Iowa and Wisconsin in the same season for the first time since 1989.

