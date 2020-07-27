The Houston Astros surrendered a tiebreaking two-run single to rookie Kyle Lewis in the eighth inning of a 7-6 loss to the Seattle Mariners on Sunday, and then announced ace Justin Verlander will be shut down for at least two weeks with a strained right forearm.
Astros manager Dusty Baker denied a report that said the injury would end Verlander’s season. He said Verlander would be evaluated after two weeks.
Lewis and Shed Long Jr. each had two hits and two RBIs for the Mariners, who had dropped their last 15 games against Houston.
Indians 9, Royals 2 — At Cleveland: More than a year since being stricken with leukemia, Carlos Carrasco struck out 10 in six-plus innings to help Cleveland take two of three in the delayed season-opening series. Jose Ramírez hit a three-run homer left-handed in the fourth and added a solo shot from the right side in the sixth for the Indians, who finally put some solid swings together against Kansas City’s bullpen.
Athletics 6, Angels 4 — At Oakland, Calif.: Shohei Ohtani failed to record an out in the two-way star’s return to the mound, allowing the first six Oakland batters to reach base.
Twins 14, White Sox 2 — At Chicago: Nelson Cruz homered twice and drove in seven runs, helping Kenta Maeda win his debut with Minnesota. Jake Cave hit a grand slam in the first inning for Minnesota, which belted a major league-record 307 homers last season. Marwin Gonzalez added a solo shot in the ninth. Highly touted rookie Luis Robert hit his first career homer for Chicago.
Rays 6, Blue Jays 5 (10 innings) — At St. Petersurg, Fla.: Kevin Kiermaier’s first hit of the season, a two-run triple into the right field corner in the 10th inning, gave Tampa Bay the win.
Orioles 7, Red Sox 4 — At Boston: Rio Ruiz and Anthony Santander each hit a two-run homer, powering Baltimore to the win.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Pirates 5, Cardinals 1 — At St. Louis: Pittsburgh’s Derek Shelton staged baseball’s first major, socially distanced umpire argument, then got his first victory as a big league manager. Colin Moran and Jose Osuna homered for the Pirates, and Mitch Keller (1-0) pitched five solid innings. Cardinals starter Dakota Hudson (0-1) gave up four runs, including two homers, in 4 1/3 innings.
Marlins 11, Phillies 6 — At Philadelphia: Miami scratched right-hander José Ureña from its victory at Philadelphia and delayed its postgame trip home amid concerns about a possible coronavirus outbreak within the team. Manager Don Mattingly said the Marlins decided to wait until today to leave Philadelphia, and they planned to arrive in Miami hours before their home opener against Baltimore. The trip might be made while multiple players remain in Philadelphia.
Diamondbacks 4, Padres 3 — At San Diego: Ketel Marte hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly off Kirby Yates, and Arizona rallied for four runs off San Diego’s vaunted bullpen after the Diamondbacks’ Torey Lovullo became the first manager to be ejected in the COVID-19 era.
Braves 14, Mets 1 — At New York: Dansby Swanson went 3-for-5 with a double, a two-run homer and five RBIs, and the Braves belted four homers in the blowout win. Marcell Ozuna, Austin Riley and Ozzie Albies also went yard.
INTERLEAGUE
Rockies 5, Rangers 2 — At Arlington, Texas: Trevor Story homered twice for Colorado after Corey Kluber left his Texas debut with shoulder tightness. Kluber, who was acquired in an offseason trade with Cleveland, lasted just one inning and 18 pitches in his first start in almost 15 months.
Tigers 3, Reds 2 — At Cincinnati: C.J. Cron hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the ninth inning, and Detroit got to Cincinnati’s bullpen for the second straight day.
Yankees 3, Nationals 2 — At Washington: Gleyber Torres homered to help the Yankees rally for the victory. Torres and Luke Voit connected in the seventh, tying it at 2. Torres then singled in Hicks in the eighth against Sean Doolittle (0-1).