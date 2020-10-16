IOWA CITY — University of Iowa students who want to establish intercollegiate women’s wrestling and rugby programs were added as plaintiffs Thursday to a lawsuit seeking more sports opportunities for female Hawkeyes.
The case filed last month by members of the women’s swimming and diving team seeks to stop Iowa from eliminating their program after this season.
They argue that Iowa doesn’t comply with a federal law that requires colleges to offer equal athletics opportunities to male and female students, and they want more roster spots for women.
Iowa says it’s following federal law and that the decision to eliminate men’s and women’s swimming and diving, men’s tennis and men’s gymnastics was based on a budget crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
One plaintiff joining the case in an amended complaint is Iowa freshman Abbie Lyman, who competed in wrestling at high school in Cedar Falls. Lyman had hoped to continue the sport in college after placing at the state tournament but “found no institutional support for it at” Iowa, the lawsuit says.
“She believes that, given the UI’s international reputation for wrestling, a women’s wrestling team would attract many athletes and receive deep support from the undergraduate student body and the citizens of Iowa,” it says.
Iowa wrestling coach Tom Brands has supported female wrestling in the past, telling the NCAA Board of Governors in a 2017 letter that “it is long overdue for women to share in the opportunities of this great sport.”
The other new plaintiff is Iowa senior Miranda Vermeer, president of the women’s rugby sports club. Vermeer believes Iowa could have a traveling varsity rugby program with more support from the university, the lawsuit says.
FOOTBALL
Chiefs add RB Bell days after release
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs signed running back Le’Veon Bell two days after he was released by the New York Jets. The team announced the move Thursday to add another potential dynamic offensive player to an offense that already features Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce.
Chiefs will be missing key pieces Monday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs will be without offensive lineman Kelechi Osemele and wide receiver Sammy Watkins when they visit the Buffalo Bills on Monday night for a game that was pushed back because of COVID-19 protocols.
Osmele tore tendons in both of his knees and Watkins hurt his hamstring during Sunday’s loss to the Raiders, which also ended the Chiefs’ franchise-record 13-game win streak.
Patriots’ Newton, Gilmore return to practice
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton and cornerback Stephon Gilmore returned to practice Thursday for the first time since testing positive for the coronavirus, putting both players on track to be in the lineup when New England hosts Denver on Sunday.
49ers Hall of Famer Dean dies at 68
SAN FRANCISCO — Fred Dean, the fearsome pass rusher who was a key part of the launch of the San Francisco 49ers’ dynasty, has died. He was 68.
His death on Wednesday night was confirmed Thursday by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Dean was hospitalized last week with the coronavirus and was on a ventilator and in intensive care, according to former teammate Dwight Hicks.
Saban still asymptomatic, won’t coach
Nick Saban won’t be allowed to coach No. 2 Alabama from home against third-ranked Georgia per NCAA guidelines, and also can’t be in the stadium while testing positive for COVID-19.
Saban said on his radio show Thursday night that he hasn’t had a fever or any symptoms and has still been able to perform all his normal work duties from home.
He said offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian, a former Southern California and Washington head coach, will handle the head coaching decisions on the sideline during the game.
Cincinnati-Tulsa game postponed
No. 8 Cincinnati’s game at Tulsa on Saturday has been postponed because of positive COVID-19 tests among Bearcats players. The American Athletic Conference announced Thursday the game is being rescheduled for Dec. 5.
The number of players who have tested positive or have been quarantined through contact tracing has not been revealed by Cincinnati. The school has not been making those numbers public throughout its testing of athletes.
BASKETBALL
Source: Lue agrees to coach Clippers
Tyronn Lue has agreed to become the next coach of the Los Angeles Clippers. A person with knowledge of the situation said final terms were still being worked on. The person spoke to The Associated Press on Thursday on condition of anonymity because no contract had been signed. Lue will replace Doc Rivers, who had coached the Clippers for the last seven seasons and is now coaching the Philadelphia 76ers.
Source: GM Morey leaving Rockets
HOUSTON — Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey is stepping down on his own accord, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Thursday because the move hasn’t been announced. It was first reported by ESPN.
The Rockets have made the playoffs 10 times since Morey was hired in 2007, including the last eight seasons.
GOLF
Weary Hatton ties course record at CJ Cup
NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. — Tyrrell Hatton felt grumpy from not getting much sleep, and then he felt he was in a dream when he was 5 under through the opening five holes of the CJ Cup at Shadow Creek.
The reality of Thursday was that even coming off an emotional win at Wentworth and a long trip from London across eight time zones, Hatton hasn’t lost his touch. He tied the course record of 7-under 65 for a one-shot lead.