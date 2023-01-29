SPINDLERUV MLYN, Czech Republic — Mikaela Shiffrin celebrated with a shoulder wiggle and a bright smile Saturday after dominating a slalom and moving within one victory of the 34-year-old World Cup record of 86 wins.
The American showed no signs of pressure, a day before another slalom in which she could match the best mark set by Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark in the 1980s.
“I don’t feel a lot of pressure to get this record. Now, I am so close that it’s like just take a breath and enjoy the moments we are in now,” Shiffrin said.
She had shared the women’s record of 82 wins with former teammate Lindsey Vonn before triumphing at back-to-back giant slaloms in Italy this week and adding career win 85 on Saturday.
“I’m always trying to think about everything else except these numbers, because they just make me nervous. And I don’t have a reason to be nervous if I achieve 86 or 87,” Shiffrin said. “But, for sure, if everybody asks, then I feel pressure to do it and then I don’t enjoy the races as much.”
Shiffrin certainly enjoyed the race Saturday, which marked her third win within five days.
“Today, it was just an amazing day. From the moment I woke up, I felt good and ready to go. And I was so happy with how I skied,” said the American, adding she had to overcome signs of fatigue.
GOLF
Homa rallies to win Farmers Open by 2
SAN DIEGO — Southern California native Max Homa came from five shots off the lead to win the Farmers Insurance Open by two strokes over Keegan Bradley on Saturday at Torrey Pines, where Jon Rahm imploded early and missed a shot at winning his third straight start and moving to No. 1 in the world.
Homa reeled in Sam Ryder, who was trying for a wire-to-wire win, and then held off Bradley and Collin Morikawa for his sixth PGA Tour win and fourth in his home state. Homa closed with a 6-under 66 to finish at 13-under 275. He made a 4-foot birdie putt on No. 18 and pumped his right fist before greeting wife Lacey and infant son Cam just off the green.
McIlroy, Reed tied behind leaders at Dubai
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Top-ranked Rory McIlroy and rival Patrick Reed were two shots off the lead at the halfway point of the Dubai Desert Classic on Saturday.
Richard Bland, Thomas Pieters and amateur Michael Thorbjornsen all reached 10-under overall at Emirates Golf Club for a share of the lead after two rounds of the weather-impacted tournament, which will conclude Monday.
FOOTBALL
Chiefs activate Fortson for AFC title game
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs activated tight end Jody Fortson from injured reserve and elevated wide receivers Marcus Kemp and Ihmir Smith-Marsette from the practice squad for tonight’s AFC title game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The move to activate Fortson on Saturday was widely expected after the big, rangy red-zone threat showed no lingering problems from his elbow injury in practice this week. Fortson has not played since Dec. 18 against the Texans
Georgia: SUV meant for recruiting activities
Georgia athletic department officials say the vehicle involved in a crash that killed a football player and employee on Jan. 15 was to be used only for recruiting activities, not personal use.
Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy, a 24-year-old who worked in the recruiting department and was driving the SUV, were killed in the early-morning accident that happened hours following a parade and celebration of the Bulldogs’ second consecutive national championship. Another player and another employee were in the vehicle and injured.
SOCCER
NWSL to expand in Boston, Utah, California
The National Women’s Soccer League is close to expanding by three teams, which will be in Boston, Utah and the San Francisco area, according to a Friday report in the Wall Street Journal. The franchises in northern California and Utah are set to start play next year, with Boston to join at a later date.
BASKETBALL
Embiid, 76ers beat Jokic, Nuggets
PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid won the battle of MVP candidates with 47 points and 18 rebounds as the Philadelphia 76ers extended their winning streak to seven games with a 126-119 win over Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets on Saturday. Jokic and Embiid have finished first and second in voting for the NBA’s Most Valuable Player award over the last two seasons. Both are among the top candidates for MVP as this season hits the halfway mark.
NEW YORK — Kyrie Irving scored 21 of his 32 points in the final 9 1/2 minutes, carrying the Brooklyn Nets to their ninth straight victory over the New York Knicks, 122-115, on Saturday. Irving’s sixth straight game of 30 or more points gave him a career high and the Nets an NBA franchise record.
ICE DANCING
Chock and Bates defend title, win 4th gold
SAN JOSE, Calif. — Madison Chock and Evan Bates successfully defended their ice dancing title Saturday at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, scoring 137.85 in the free dance for a top-place total score of 229.75.
The recently engaged couple has medaled at nationals in every season since 2013. That’s 11 straight years, which matches former training mates Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue (2012-22) for the most consecutive years on the U.S. ice dance podium.
