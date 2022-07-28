KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mike Trout appreciated all the support he received Wednesday after the Los Angels Angels’ head trainer revealed the three-time AL MVP had a “rare” spinal condition that could affect him for the rest of his career.
Even if Trout thought the whole thing was blown out of proportion.
“I think he meant that I have to stay on top of the routine I do on a daily basis to keep it from coming back,” Trout said after watching his Angels beat the Kansas City Royals to clinch their first series win in nearly a month.
“I’m appreciative of all the prayer requests,” he added, “but my career is not over.”
The 10-time All-Star left a game against Houston on July 12 with what was first called back spasms, then went on the injured list a week later with what was called rib cage inflammation.
On Wednesday, Angels trainer Mike Forstad revealed it to be a rare spinal condition, saying it’s something Trout “has to manage not just through the rest of the season.”
“I got back and my phone was blowing up: ‘My career is over,’” Trout said, smiling at the absurdity of the overreactions he’d been seeing online. “It’s just rare for a baseball player. I just have to stay on top of it.”
Mets plan deGrom return next week
NEW YORK — Mets ace Jacob deGrom pitched four innings Wednesday for Triple-A Syracuse, finishing strong after a shaky start in what’s expected to be his last minor league rehab outing before rejoining New York’s rotation.
“The plan right now if everything progresses well is to pitch for us next time,” Mets manager Buck Showalter said. “But that could change by what we hear tomorrow or the next day.”
No. 1 pick Holliday gets $8.19M bonus
BALTIMORE — Jackson Holliday slipped on a Baltimore Orioles jersey, jammed the team’s cap over his long, sandy blond hair and grinned broadly as the cameramen clicked away.
And boy, did he have reason to smile. The 18-year-old high schooler and No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 amateur draft signed a contract Wednesday with an $8.19 million signing bonus. Holliday, a slick fielding shortstop with a potent swing from the left side, is a son of former All-Star Matt Holliday.
AUTO RACING
Busch to miss Indy with concussion symptoms
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kurt Busch will miss Sunday’s NASCAR race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway with concussion-like symptoms and be replaced again by Ty Gibbs in the Toyota for 23XI Racing.
The team said Wednesday that Busch has not been cleared to race for a second consecutive week. He crashed in qualifying last Saturday at Pocono Raceway and missed the next day’s race.
FOOTBALL
Shanahan, Holmgren, Kraft HOF finalists
CANTON, Ohio — Super Bowl-winning coaches Mike Shanahan and Mike Holmgren are among 24 seniors, coaches and contributors selected as finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023.
Shanahan, who led the Denver Broncos to consecutive Super Bowl titles, and Holmgren, who won with the Green Bay Packers, are joined by 10 other coaches/contributors, including New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and former Cleveland Browns/Baltimore Ravens owner Art Modell.
The list of 12 former players includes four-time Pro Bowl quarterback Ken Anderson and five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Sterling Sharpe.
Wright signs 1-day deal, retires with Seattle
RENTON, Wash. — The Seattle Seahawks signed veteran linebacker K.J. Wright to a one-day contract on Wednesday so he could retire with the team that drafted him more than a decade ago.
Wright, 33, was selected in the fourth-round of the 2011 draft out of Mississippi State and instantly became a stalwart starter during Seattle’s run to consecutive Super Bowls and for years beyond. He spent 10 of his 11 seasons with Seattle and started all but four regular-season games during his Seahawks career.
Burrow to miss part of Bengals’ camp
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has had a successful appendectomy, but there is no timetable for his return to the field, coach Zac Taylor said Wednesday.
Taylor said he didn’t expect the star quarterback to fall behind in practice. Burrow had surgery Tuesday and Taylor expected Burrow to be released from the hospital Wednesday, which happened to be the first official day of workouts for the Bengals.
Julio Jones to join Bucs, Brady on 1-year deal
TAMPA, Fla. — Julio Jones is the latest high-profile veteran to join forces with Tom Brady in pursuit of a Super Bowl ring.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed the seven-time Pro Bowl receiver to a one-year contract Wednesday, bolstering an already impressive array of playmakers the team has assembled around the soon-to-be 45-year-old quarterback.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.