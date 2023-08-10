APTOPIX WWCup England Nigeria Soccer
England’s Chloe Kelly (right) celebrates after scoring the last goal during a penalty shootout at the Women’s World Cup round of 16 soccer match against Nigeria in Brisbane, Australia, on Monday. The quarterfinals begin Friday.

 Tertius Pickard The Associated Press

AUCKLAND, New Zealand — The United States’ hold on the Women’s World Cup is over, and two-time champion Germany also exited the tournament. Olympic gold medalist Canada was bounced, and Marta and her Brazil team were knocked out before she had a chance to become the first player to score in six World Cups.

Yes, the heavyweights of women’s soccer have all been eliminated, and yes, it has created a wide-open World Cup. The eight teams that advanced to the quarterfinals represent some traditional powers, one previous World Cup winner and two teams making their debut in the final eight.

