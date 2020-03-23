CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The stands were packed, Jimmie Johnson caused several wrecks, Denny Hamlin raced barefoot and damaged cars were repaired with the push of a button — a few virtual signs that NASCAR backed quite an unreal race.
NASCAR eased off the brake in the real sports world brought to a sudden halt by the coronavirus and introduced the country to iRacing with some of the sports biggest stars. Hamlin, the three-time Daytona 500 winner, beat Dale Earnhardt Jr. off the final corner Sunday at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway to win the bizarre spectacle.
“For the community, the racing community, the NASCAR drivers to come together and put drivers on the racetrack with such short notice, everyone is buying up simulation rigs this week and last week getting ready for the event, and for it all to come together and have a great finish, I think it was definitely a success,” Hamlin said. “iRacing got involved and emailed everyone, said, ‘Hey, this is what we’re thinking about.’ NASCAR got involved, television got involved and said they’d be interested. But no one really talked to the drivers about unifying and participating. It was all free will, and that’s what’s exciting is you had full-time Cup guys out there willing to spend their time doing this.”
It was Hamlin’s 31st victory in iRacing, which is where he was first discovered by Earnhardt long before he made it to NASCAR. Hamlin was heavily involved in putting together Sunday’s pretend race, which was broadcast live on Fox Sports 1 and called by its regular team of Mike Joy and Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon.
NASCAR has suspended racing until at least May 9, and with literally nothing else to do, series executives and iRacing put together the inaugural eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series in roughly one week. The first event was at Homestead, where NASCAR was supposed to be racing Sunday before COVID-19 brought sports to a halt.
LONDON — Leading golf instructor Pete Cowen tells The Daily Telegraph in Britain he has all the symptoms of the new coronavirus and says he has told all his players to follow health and government guidelines on COVID-19.
“I’m feeling horrendous and wouldn’t wish this on anyone, no matter how young and fit they may be,” Cowen said.
Cowen works with Henrik Stenson, Brooks Koepka, Gary Woodland and Graeme McDowell, among many others, putting in long hours on the practice range at the biggest events. He was at The Players Championship before it was canceled last week after one round because of concerns over the coronavirus.
A second Ottawa Senators player has tested positive for COVID-19. The player was part of the recent road trip that included NHL games in San Jose, Anaheim and Los Angeles.
The total number of people on the trip was 52, including players, staff, media, guests and flight crew. Of those on the trip, 44 have shown no symptoms, eight have been tested, and two positive results were received. The team is awaiting more results from tests given over the past three days.
Everyone on the California trip was instructed to self-quarantine on March 13.
Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton says he has been self-isolating for more than a week after meeting people who later tested positive for the new coronavirus.
Hamilton was at a charity event in London on March 4 also attended by actor Idris Elba and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, the wife of the Canadian prime minister. Both were later found to have the virus. Hamilton said he’s shown “zero symptoms” but has been isolating himself from other people ever since March 13, when the Australian Grand Prix was called off.
FOOTBALL
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears and cornerback Artie Burns agreed to a one-year contract, agent Drew Rosenhaus said on Saturday.
Drafted out of Miami by the Pittsburgh Steelers with the No. 25 pick in 2016, Burns played in all 16 games each of his first three years before falling out of the rotation in 2019. He had three interceptions as a rookie, but played in just 10 games last season. The Bears had an opening after waiving cornerback Prince Amukamara last month. Chicago went 8-8 last season and missed the playoffs after winning the NFC North at 12-4 in 2018.
Former Green Bay Packers back-up quarterback Brett Hundley, who served as Kyler Murray’s understudy in 2019, agreeing to re-sign a one-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Hundley completed 5 of 11 passes for 49 yards and added seven rush attempts for 41 yards in three games last season. He came on in relief of an injured Murray in Week 16 and led Arizona to a win at Seattle.
ENGLEWOOD, Colorado — A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press the Denver Broncos have agreed to a two-year free agent deal with former Seattle and Pittsburgh tight end Nick Vannett that’s worth $5.7 million.
NFL teams aren’t announcing signings until all the paperwork is filed.
At 6-foot-6 and 261 pounds, Vannett will be Denver’s biggest tight end, and while he’s primarily built a reputation as a blocker, he did catch 29 passes for Seattle in 2018 and had a combined 17 receptions for the Seahawks and Steelers last season.
RENTON, Wash. — The Seattle Seahawks continue to stockpile offensive linemen in free agency, agreeing to terms with former first-rounder Chance Warmack on Sunday, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. Warmack has not played since 2018 when he appeared in nine games for Philadelphia. He sat out last season to reportedly get healthy after a series of injuries.
NEW YORK — Two people with direct knowledge of the contract say the New York Jets and cornerback Pierre Desir have agreed to terms on a deal. The 29-year-old defensive back spent the past three seasons with Indianapolis, where he had 161 total tackles, five interceptions, 26 passes defensed, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in 37 games, including 29 starts.