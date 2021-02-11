NASCAR Daytona 500 Practice Auto Racing
Denny Hamlin, left, and Kyle Busch joke around in the garages during a NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race practice session at Daytona International Speedway, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

 John Raoux

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Daytona 500

Site: Daytona Beach, Fla.

Schedule: Sunday, race, 1:30 p.m. (FOX)

Track: Daytona International Speedway

Race distance: 200 laps, 500 miles

Last year: Denny Hamlin won the “The Great American Race” for the third time in his career — and in the closest finish in history — after it was delayed a day by rain. Hamlin beat Ryan Blaney by 0.014 seconds after 209 laps — also a race record — and two overtime restarts. He will try to become the first driver to win the race three consecutive times ... The race will mark the return to NASCAR's top series of Kyle Larson, a rising star who was banished for all but the first month of last season after using a racial slur online. Larson will be part of the Hendrick Motorsports stable this year.

Last race: Chase Elliott rallied after having to drop to the rear of the field to win the season finale at Phoenix Raceway and the season championship. At 24, Elliott becme the youngest champion in NASCAR's premier series in 25 years.

Fast facts: Hamlin will try to become the first driver in history to win this race three years in a row. He is also the only active driver to have won it more than once. ... Hamlin is also co-owner — with basketball great Michael Jordan — of 23X1, a new team that has Bubba Wallace as its driver this season. ... Elliott finished 17th in last year's race. ... Noah Gragson will make his series debut for Beard Motorsports, replacing the retired Brendan Gaughan.

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300

Site: Daytona Beach, Fla.

Schedule: Saturday, race, 4 p.m. (FS1)

Track: Daytona International Speedway

Race distance: 120 laps, 300 miles

NASCAR TRUCK SERIES

NextEra Energy 250

Site: Daytona Beach, Fla.

Schedule: Friday, race, 6:30 p.m. (FS1)

Track: Daytona International Speedway

Race distance: 100 laps, 250 miles

FORMULA ONE

Next race: Bahrain Grand Prix, March 28, Sakhir, Bahrain (season opener)

INDYCAR

Next race: April 18, Birmingham, Alabama (season opener)

NHRA DRAG RACING

Next event: AMALIE Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals, March 11-14, Gainesville, Florida.

