PITTSBURGH — Ben Roethlisberger believes T.J. Watt is perhaps the best player in the NFL.
The Pittsburgh Steelers have decided to pay the game-wrecking outside linebacker like it.
A person with knowledge of the agreement says the team and the two-time All-Pro have come to terms on a four-year extension worth $112 million that will make Watt the highest-paid defensive player in the league. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the financial terms were not publicly announced.
Watt, who is entering the final year of his rookie contract, will be paid an average of $28 million a season over the course of the extension, which exceeds the $27 million annually made by Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa. The agreement also ends any speculation about the team’s long-term plans for Watt and clears up his availability for Sunday’s season opener in Buffalo.
Ravens lose Edwards, Peters to knee injuries
BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens listed running back Gus Edwards and cornerback Marcus Peters as limited in practice Thursday after ESPN reported the team feared each player has a torn ACL.
ESPN cited an unidentified source in each report. Losing Edwards would be another major blow to Baltimore’s backfield after the Ravens lost running back J.K. Dobbins to a season-ending knee injury in their final preseason game. Running back Justice Hill went on injured reserve this week.
BASEBALL
Braves’ Ozuna to enter diversion program
Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna on Thursday entered into a negotiated resolution that could result in his domestic violence charges being dismissed. The 30-year-old was arrested in May after Sandy Springs officers reported seeing him choke his wife, throw her against a wall and strike her with the cast on his broken fingers. Felony charges were later dropped against Ozuna, but he instead faced a pair of misdemeanors — family violence battery and simple assault.
Ozuna appeared in court virtually Thursday morning and agreed to enter into the negotiated resolution. The conditions require the Major League Baseball star to be placed on six months of supervision, undergo a 24-week family violence intervention program and complete at least 200 hours of community service.
Yankees’ Taillon to IL, Britton done for year
NEW YORK — Yankees starter Jameson Taillon was added to the 10-day injured list Thursday with a partial tear of a tendon in his right ankle, and manager Aaron Boone also said reliever Zack Britton has had season-ending Tommy John surgery.
The reeling Yankees are feeling more optimistic about ace Gerrit Cole, who left a start Tuesday with left hamstring tightness. Cole played catch Thursday and plans to throw a bullpen Friday or Saturday with an eye toward a return to game action Monday or Tuesday.
TENNIS
Fernandez upsets No. 2 seed to reach finals
NEW YORK — Leylah Fernandez’s first major semifinal, at the U.S. Open just days after her 19th birthday, did not go her way at the start. After she recovered from that to take a lead, No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka pushed a match filled with momentum swings to a back-and-forth third set.
Steady at crunch time, the unseeded Fernandez edged Sabalenka, 7-6 (3), 4-6, 6-4, on Thursday night in Arthur Ashe Stadium, earning the right to play for a Grand Slam title.
WRESTLING
Minnesota’s Steveson signs NIL deal with WWE
Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson has achieved his childhood dream of signing with World Wrestling Entertainment — with a twist.
The WWE announced Thursday that it has signed Steveson to a deal that will allow him to join the WWE roster and return to the University of Minnesota to defend his college heavyweight wrestling title. It is the WWE’s first so-called NIL deal, where college athletes can earn money for their name, image or likeness without violating NCAA rules.
HOCKEY
Holmgren, McNab, Fischler to U.S. Hall of Fame
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Longtime NHL player, coach and executive Paul Holmgren, retired forward Peter McNab and broadcaster Stan Fischler make up the 2021 class of the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame. USA Hockey announced the class Thursday. Holmgren, McNab and Fischler are set to be inducted along with the class of 2020 at a ceremony in December.
SOCCER
MLS playoff game set for Thanksgiving Day
NEW YORK — Fox will air a Major League Soccer playoff game on Thanksgiving Day for the first time, the league announced Thursday. MLS Decision Day, the final day of the regular season, is set for Nov. 7. The postseason starts Nov. 20 and concludes with the MLS Cup title match on Dec. 11.