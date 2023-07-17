WNBA All Star Game Basketball
The Phoenix Mercury's Brittney Griner, of Team Stewart, shoots against Team Wilson during the second half of a WNBA All-Star basketball game late Saturday in Las Vegas. 

LAS VEGAS — Brittney Griner made an emphatic and emotional return to the WNBA’s midseason showcase event.

She scored 18 points, including her team’s first six, and put down two dunks in the league’s All-Star Game on Saturday night.

