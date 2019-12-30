REDBOX BOWL
California (7-5) vs. Illinois (6-6)
Time: 3 p.m.
TV: Fox.
Line: California by 6½.
Series record: Illinois leads, 7-3.
What’s at stake: The Bears are in the postseason for a second consecutive season under third-year coach Justin Wilcox. The Fighting Illini will be attempting to win a bowl game for the first time with Lovie Smith as coach in their first trip to a bowl game since 2014.
Key matchup: Illinois QB Brandon Peters vs. California secondary. Peters was held out of the Fighting Illini’s last game against Northwestern because of a concussion, his second of the season. Although there was some concern he might not play in the Redbox Bowl, Peters was cleared and says he feels fine. Peters passed for 1,611 yards and 17 touchdowns with seven interceptions. He faces a Bears pass defense that has been solid most of the year. In 12 games, California’s secondary allowed 15 touchdown passes, third-best in the Pac-12.
FIRST RESPONDER BOWL
Western Kentucky (8-4) vs. Western Michigan (7-5)
Time: 11:30 a.m.
Line: Western Kentucky by 3.
Series record: Western Michigan leads, 11-3-1.
What’s at stake: Western Kentucky has a three-game winning streak, and has won seven of nine games, since a 1-2 start that included a season-opening loss to FCS team Central Arkansas. Western Michigan is in its eighth bowl in 14 seasons but has won only one of those games. This is the 15th meeting between the two schools, but the first 14 games were all between 1923-47.
MUSIC CIY BOWL
Mississippi State (6-6) vs. Louisville (7-5)
Time: 3 p.m.
TV: ESPN
Line: Mississippi State by 3 1/2.
Series record: Mississippi State leads 3-2 but has never lost to Louisville on the field. The Bulldogs forfeited wins in 1975 and 1976.
What’s at stake: Mississippi State can finish with its first three-game winning streak to finish a season since 2013 and only the third since the end of World War II for a coach whose Egg Bowl win helped Joe Moorhead keep his job. Louisville can cap the Cardinals’ amazing turnaround in coach Scott Satterfield’s debut season by making him only the second coach to win his first bowl. A win also would be Louisville’s first on the field against Mississippi State.
ORANGE BOWL
Florida (10-2) vs. Virginia (9-4)
Time: 7 p.m.
TV: ESPN.
Line: Florida by 14 1/2.
Series record: Florida leads, 1-0.
What’s at stake: The Gators can finish with 11 wins, which would be their highest total since 2012. They have a chance to finish in the Top Ten in consecutive seasons for the first time since 2008-09. For the Cavaliers, a win would be biggest bowl victory in school history. They have chance to crack the AP Top 25 and finish the season ranked for first time since 2004.