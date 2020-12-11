NEW YORK — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar revealed he had prostate cancer in a magazine article he wrote about health risks faced by Blacks.
Abdul-Jabbar, the NBA’s career scoring leader, provided no other details about that illness in the piece he wrote for WebMD that first appeared Wednesday. A publicist for Abdul-Jabbar said this is the first time he has spoken publicly about the prostate cancer.
Abdul-Jabbar, now 73, was diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia in 2008.
In his article, titled “Black Lives Matter,” Abdul-Jabbar writes that Blacks are at higher risk for heart problems and cancer, and said he also had heart bypass surgery. He said he’s been able to get better care than many Blacks, in part because of his celebrity and also because two sons work in the health care profession.
Clippers sign George to multi-year extension
LOS ANGELES — Paul George wants to retire with the Los Angeles Clippers, and he took a step in that direction by signing a multiyear contract extension Thursday.
The six-time All-Star could have become a free agent after the upcoming season. Instead, the team locked down his services, ensuring George will remain not far from where he grew up in Palmdale.
George was already guaranteed $35.4 million for the 2020-21 season and had a player option.
Mavericks release veteran Barea
The Dallas Mavericks released J.J. Barea on Thursday, turning loose the last piece of the franchise’s 2011 championship team to give the veteran guard a chance to continue his playing career.
While Barea’s virtual meeting with reporters was a sometimes emotional farewell, the 36-year-old didn’t rule out a return to the Mavericks based on the uncertainty of the upcoming season over COVID-19 issues.
FOOTBALL
Panthers’ McCaffrey not expected to play
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Christian McCaffrey seems likely to spend another week watching from the sideline.
The 2019 All-Pro running back did not practice Thursday and Panthers coach Matt Rhule said “at this point I do not expect him to play” on Sunday against the Denver Broncos.
Both teams are 4-8.
The fourth-year running back missed six games earlier this season with a high ankle sprain. He has missed the past three games with a shoulder sprain, but was expected to return this week. However, Rhule said McCaffrey tweaked his thigh while working out last week and hasn’t been right since.
Jets’ Mims to miss Sunday’s game
NEW YORK — Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims is ineligible to play against the Seahawks on Sunday because a family issue held him out of coronavirus testing, Adam Gase said Thursday.
Mims needed to be in the team’s COVID-19 testing protocols by Wednesday night and was still in Texas attending to the family problem then, according to Gase.
Bills sign GM Beane to extension
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills signed general manager Brandon Beane to a multi-year contract extension on Thursday, locking up the architect of a team in position to secure its third playoff berth in four years.
The length of the contract was not announced, though it’s likely to coincide with coach Sean McDermott, who was signed to a four-year extension in August. McDermott’s contract runs through the 2025 season.
Beane is in his fourth season in Buffalo after moving up the ranks of the Carolina Panthers’ front office. He was hired in May 2017 after Doug Whaley was fired a day after the draft, and five months after McDermott was hired as coach.
Boston College opts out of bowl game
BOSTON — Boston College, which managed to escape the worst of the coronavirus outbreak and the schedule and roster shuffling that has affected so many other college football teams, is passing on the opportunity to play in a bowl so players can spend Christmas with their families.
BC is the first school to forego the postseason because of the pandemic.
Source: Arkansas State coach to Utah State
Arkansas State coach Blake Anderson has resigned to take over at Utah State. Arkansas State announced Anderson’s departure to take a head coaching position at another FBS school. A person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press that Anderson was being hired by Utah State. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because Utah State was finalizing an agreement with Anderson and there was no official announcement.
BASEBALL
Eaton, White Sox finalize contract
CHICAGO — Outfielder Adam Eaton and the Chicago White Sox have reunited, finalizing a one-year contract on Thursday that guarantees $8 million.
Eaton gets $7 million next season, and the White Sox have an $8.5 million option for 2022 with a $1 million buyout.
Eaton played for Chicago from 2014-16 and was dealt to the Washington Nationals at the December 2016 winter meetings for current ace Lucas Giolito, right-hander Dane Dunning and pitcher Reynaldo López.
Rays trade Lowe to Rangers
ARLINGTON, Texas — Infielder Nate Lowe was traded from the AL champion Tampa Bay Rays to the Texas Rangers on Thursday for minor league catcher and outfielder Heriberto Hernandez.
As part of the swap, Tampa Bay also acquired minor league infielder Osleivis Basabe and minor league outfielder Alexander Ovalles, and Texas obtained minor league first baseman Jake Guenther and a player to be named.
TENNIS
Former Wimbledon champ Olmedo dies
SANTA MONICA, Calif. — Alex Olmedo, who won the Wimbledon and Australian Championships singles titles in 1959 and was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 1987, has died. He was 84.
Citing Olmedo’s son, Alejandro Jr., the Hall of Fame said Thursday that Olmedo died of brain cancer on Wednesday.