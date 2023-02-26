St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said umpire C.B. Bucknor “has zero class” for refusing to shake his hand during the lineup card exchange at home plate before a game against the Washington Nationals on Saturday.
Marmol was seeing Bucknor for the first time since being ejected in a contentious dispute Aug. 21 in Arizona.
“I went into that game pretty certain of my thoughts on him as an umpire,” the Cardinals’ second-year manager said. “They weren’t very good and it shows his lack of class as a man. I chose my words wisely. I just don’t think he’s good at his job and it just showed his lack of class as a man.”
Marmol did shake hands with the other three umps — Ron Kulpa, Angel Hernandez and Carlos Torres.
Marmol was ejected last year in the final game of a series after protesting a strike call by Bucknor against Nolan Arenado, with each loudly questioning the other’s “time in the league.”
Nationals 3, Cardinals 2 — At Jupiter, Fla.: Brendan Donovan hit a two-run home run, but St. Louis lost to Washington.
Cubs 10, Giants 8 — At Mesa, Ariz.: David Bote hit a three-run home run and Chicago beat San Francisco in its spring training debut.
Brewers 7, Dodgers 4 — At Phoenix: Garrett Mitchell hit a pair of two-run home runs and Rowdy Tellez also went deep as Milwaukee defeated Los Angeles.
Twins 8, Rays 4 — At Fort Myers, Fla.: Tyler White hit a two-run homer, Willi Castro had a two-run triple, and Minnesota beat Tampa Bay.
Orioles 10, Twins 5 — At Sarasota, Fla.: Kala’I Rosario and Mark Contreras each went deep, but Minnesota lost to Baltimore.
Padres 6, White Sox 2 — At Phoenix: Jake Burger and Gavin Sheets each hit solo homers as Chicago lost to San Diego.
