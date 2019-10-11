MADISON, Wis. — The NCAA has denied a request for junior forward Micah Potter to play during the fall semester after transferring from Ohio State two days before the season opener last November.
The 6-foot-9 Potter, who has not competed in regular-season games since the 2017-18 season, will be eligible to play beginning Dec. 21 against Milwaukee.
Potter dealt with ankle injuries his first two years. The Ohio native appeared in 59 games with 16 starts for the Buckeyes, averaging 4.1 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 46%.
“I’m disappointed in the decision from the NCAA,” Potter said Thursday in a statement released by Wisconsin. “I tried to stay at Ohio State through a coaching change, but ultimately felt it was in my best interest to find a new opportunity. In doing so, I have already sat out a full season of competition. I don’t understand why I am being punished additionally for doing what is encouraged of a student-athlete. The penalty of a third semester to what I have already sat out seems unjust.”
Badgers coach Greg Gard agreed.
“Micah has done everything asked of a student-athlete, including sticking it out for an entire season with a new coaching staff at Ohio State and he has acclimated remarkably well to our academics and our campus,” he said. “It feels unfair to ask him to sit three semesters. Student-athletes have such a limited window to compete as it is, it’s a shame that he is being denied some of this opportunity and valuable time.”
Wisconsin opens the season Nov. 5 against Saint Mary’s in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
GYMNASTICS
Biles wins 5th all-around title
STUTTGART, Germany — There was only one way for Simone Biles to finish off yet another dominant world championship performance. She dropped the mic.
Biles marked her fifth all-around world title by ending her floor routine with a mic-drop gesture — a nod to her social-media following. Biles said the idea came from Twitter, and it was certainly fitting on a day when no rival came close.
Biles’ fifth world all-around title, two more than any other female gymnast has ever managed, was won by a full 2.1 points. The margin of victory was bigger than any of her four previous victories at worlds and matched her 2016 Olympic win.
Biles’ score of 58.999 was far out of reach for China’s Tang Xijing, a late stand-in for a teammate who ended up in second after other medal contenders stumbled. Angelina Melnikova of Russia was third on 56.399.
Biles now has a total 22 world championship medals across all events, the most by any woman and one shy of Belarusian Vitaly Scherbo’s men’s record.
FOOTBALL
Kaepernick receiving ‘little to no response’
It’s been three years since Colin Kaepernick put on an NFL jersey, and his agents want us to remember that.
Jeff Nailey and Jasmine Windham, who represent Kaepernick, released a document of stated facts about their client, who they say has not been offered an NFL contract since kneeling during the national anthem to protest police violence.
The document says that they have reached out to all 32 teams throughout those three years, receiving “little to no response” about the potential of a team signing Kaepernick. Nailey and Windham specify that Kaepernick has not made any salary demands to teams interested in signing him. Nailey writes: “In 25 years, I have never seen anything like it.”
Jags owner expects Ramsey to play
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan expects cornerback Jalen Ramsey to play this week.
Khan told a financial news site, The Street, he had a “heart to heart” with the disgruntled defender earlier this week and said Ramsey is scheduled to play against New Orleans (4-1).
Ramsey was slated to practice for a second consecutive day Thursday after missing seven straight because of illness, back tightness and the birth of his second daughter. His back caused him to miss the past two games. He saw a specialist Monday in Houston.
BASEBALL
Phillies fire manager Kapler
PHILADELPHIA — Gabe Kapler took the fall for the Philadelphia Phillies. He was fired Thursday, nearly two weeks after a disappointing finish to a season of big expectations highlighted by Bryce Harper’s arrival.
Kapler went 161-163 in two years, his team unable to deliver following its offseason spending spree. Philadelphia finished 81-81, its first nonlosing season since 2012.
Padres’ Nix accused of breaking into home
PHOENIX — Police arrested San Diego Padres pitcher Jacob Nix after he was accused of breaking into a suburban Phoenix home through a doggie dog and was shot with a Taser by the homeowner.
Nix, who is facing two counts of criminal trespassing, was released this week from the Maricopa County jail on $100 bond. Charging documents indicate the 23-year-old Nix was under the influence of either alcohol or drugs during Sunday’s incident.
Police say Nix tried to crawl through the doggie door of a Peoria home shortly before 4 a.m. The homeowner discovered Nix and kicked him in the face. According to the complaint, Thomas Cosgrove, a minor league pitcher for the Padres, was there and pulled Nix out of the door. The homeowner fired his Taser, hitting Nix in the back.
BASKETBALL
Delle Donne, Washington win WNBA title
WASHINGTON — The Washington Mystics have won their first WNBA championship, getting 22 points from Emma Meesseman and 21 from banged-up league MVP Elena Delle Donne to beat the Connecticut Sun, 89-78, in Game 5 of the Finals on Thursday night.
It was a fitting conclusion to an entertaining series and WNBA season. This was the seventh series in league history that had gone to a deciding Game 5, and the home team has won five of them.
Delle Donne, who has been dealing with a herniated disk in her back, scored four points during a decisive 8-0 run that gave the Mystics an 80-72 lead with under three minutes left.
The victory gave coach Mike Thibault his first WNBA championship. The league’s all-time winningest coach had reached the Finals three times previously in his career.