Bobby Dillon, the Green Bay Packers’ career leader in interceptions who lost his left eye following two childhood accidents, died Aug. 22 in Temple, Texas.
He was 89.
The New York Times reported that Dillon’s daughter, Karen Gooch, said the cause was complications of dementia.
Dillon played safety for Green Bay from 1952 to 1959, setting the franchise record for interceptions with 52, including four against the Lions on Thanksgiving Day in 1953.
Dillon returned five interceptions for touchdowns and led the league in interception return yards in 1956 with 244.
Dillon led the Packers in interceptions in seven of his eight seasons, including three years with nine: 1953, ‘55 and ‘57. Irv Comp set Green Bay’s single-season record for interceptions with 10 in 1943.
A native of Pendleton, Texas, Dillon moved with his family to Temple where he lived his entire life. After becoming an All-America defensive back and team captain at the University of Texas, Dillon was selected by the Packers in the third round of the 1952 draft.
Dillon was an AP All-Pro selection four times and was selected for the Pro Bowl four times, all while playing with a glass eye.
FRISCO, Texas — Ezekiel Elliott has a new contract with the Dallas Cowboys just in time for the regular season. The star running back and the club agreed Wednesday on a $90 million, six-year contract extension that will make him the NFL’s highest-paid player at his position and end a holdout that lasted the entire preseason.
The breakthrough was finalized before dawn on the morning of the team’s first full workout before Sunday’s opener at home against the New York Giants.
Elliott will get $50 million guaranteed. The $15 million-per-year average on the extension surpasses the $14.4 million Todd Gurley got from the Los Angeles Rams last summer. Gurley’s guarantee was $45 million.
ALAMEDA, Calif. — Star receiver Antonio Brown said Wednesday that the Oakland Raiders have fined him close to $54,000 for missing a practice and walkthrough last month.
Brown posted a letter on his Instagram account from general manager Mike Mayock saying that he was fined $40,000 for an unexcused absence from practice on Aug. 18 and $13,950 for skipping a walkthrough in Winnipeg on Aug. 22.
Rams lawsuit can be heard in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — The Missouri Supreme Court has ruled that a lawsuit filed over the Rams’ departure from St. Louis will be heard in a St. Louis courtroom, a defeat for the NFL team’s owner who sought to send the case to arbitration.
The court issued its ruling Tuesday in a lawsuit filed by St. Louis city and county and the St. Louis Regional Convention and Sports Complex Authority, which owns the domed stadium where the Rams formerly played. It named Rams owner Stan Kroenke, who moved the team to Los Angeles for the 2016 season, the NFL and league owners.
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos have partnered with Empower Retirement on a 21-year deal to name their stadium “Empower Field at Mile High.”
The Metropolitan Football Stadium District will meet later this week to sign off on the agreement that runs through 2039 and ends a three-year span without a title sponsor for the stadium that opened in 2001.
BASEBALL
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Davenport City Council might let the Quad Cities River Bandits take a full walk on its 2019 rent, given the flooding that restricted access and forced cancellation of baseball games at Modern Woodmen Park.
The Quad-City Times reports that 19 home games were canceled this year amid record-setting flooding that caused a flood barrier breach downtown. Before the barrier was breached in late April, access to the ballpark was also limited by Canadian Pacific Railway’s unannounced project to raise its railroad tracks along the riverfront.
The team leases the city-owned park for about $273,000 per year. The flooding component of the lease has already automatically waived nearly $220,000 that would have been paid to the city. The proposal the council is considering would waive the remaining $53,000.
The matter came up at Wednesday’s council meeting. If aldermen advance the measure, the waiver could be decided upon by city officials as soon as next week.
BASKETBALL
FORT SMITH, Ark. — An Arkansas university is investigating allegations that a men’s basketball player was dismissed because the coach disapproved of his dreadlocks.
Tyler Williams alleges he was dismissed from the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith’s basketball team last month after head coach Jim Boone criticized his hairstyle.
A complaint filed by Williams alleges Boone’s action amounts to “racism and bias.” Chancellor Terisa Riley confirmed in an email Tuesday the school is investigating but officials say Boone remains the men’s basketball coach.
NCAA denies BYU’s appeal of sanctions
PROVO, Utah — The NCAA has upheld sanctions against BYU’s basketball program, which was forced to vacate 47 wins as a result of an improper-benefits case involving former player Nick Emery.
BYU’s appeal of penalties announced in November was denied by the NCAA’s Infractions Appeals Committee on Wednesday. The NCAA said a player, later revealed by BYU to be Emery, received more than $12,000 in benefits from four boosters. It ruled the school must vacate the wins and BYU was placed on probation for two years.
HOCKEY
GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Coyotes signed Clayton Keller on Wednesday to an eight-year contract extension with an average annual salary of $7.15 million, meaning the playmaking right wing could remain in the desert through the 2027-28 season.