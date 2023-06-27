LOS ANGELES — Iowa basketball star Caitlin Clark was honored as the Collegiate Woman Athlete of the Year on Monday night.
She received the Honda Cup in a ceremony at UCLA. It’s the second consecutive year that a women’s basketball player won the award as South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston was the recipient in 2022. Overall, 17 basketball players have won the Honda Cup — the most of any sport.
Clark, the AP women’s basketball Player of the Year, helped Iowa reach the national championship game for the first time in school history this past April before the team lost to LSU.
Recommended for you
The junior became the first Division I women’s basketball player to have over 1,000 points and 300 assists in the same season.
Other finalists for the award were Texas senior volleyball player Logan Eggleston and Stanford sophomore golfer Rose Zhang.
FOOTBALL
Ex-Badgers WR Allen could avoid charges
MADISON, Wis. — Markus Allen, a former Wisconsin wide receiver now in the transfer portal, won’t have to face charges in connection with his April 29 arrest as long as he meets the terms of a deferred prosecution agreement.
Dane County district attorney Ismael Ozanne said Monday that “the case will not be issued” if Allen completes the terms of what Ozanne referred to as a “pre-charge referral.”
Allen was one of over 40 people arrested at an April 29 block party. He has since announced he is entering the transfer portal and no longer is included in the 2023 roster on Wisconsin’s website.
Madison police said they were arresting Allen on a municipal ordinance violation for possessing open alcohol on public property when a search of his backpack revealed a gun that had been listed as stolen. At a news conference in the days after the block party, police didn’t provide any details on who might have stolen it or how Allen came into possession of it.
HOCKEY
McDavid earns 3rd Hart Trophy as MVP
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Connor McDavid won his third Hart Trophy as NHL MVP on Monday night, falling one vote short of unanimous selection after the highest-scoring season by a player in more than a quarter-century.
McDavid also won the Ted Lindsay Award as the NHL’s most outstanding player as voted by his peers. The Edmonton Oilers’ captain led the league with 64 goals, 89 assists and 153 points. That’s the most points since Mario Lemieux in 1995-96.
McDavid previously won the Hart in 2017 and 2021.
BASKETBALL
Hawks trade Collins to Jazz for Gay, pick
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Hawks cleared significant salary cap space on Monday by agreeing to trade forward John Collins to the Utah Jazz for veteran forward Rudy Gay and a future second-round draft pick, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press.
Collins, who was the subject of trade speculation during the offseason and again leading up to last week’s NBA draft, finally was dealt to Utah, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the trade cannot become official before July 6.
Wembanyama to skip World Cup
SAN ANTONIO — Victor Wembanyama has some bad news for France.
The No. 1 draft pick told L’Equipe newspaper he won’t play with his national basketball team at this year’s World Cup in order to protect his still developing body, and will instead take that time to continue preparing for his rookie season with the San Antonio Spurs.
AUTO RACING
Reynolds, McElhenney invest in F1 team
BOULOGNE-BILLANCOURT, France — After soccer, Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are setting their sights on Formula One.
F1 team Alpine has secured a 200 million euro ($218 million) investment from a group of investors that includes the actors.
French automotive company Renault Group — Alpine’s parent company — said Monday that the group has acquired a 24% stake in the team. It includes Otro Capital, RedBird Capital Partners and Maximum Effort Investments, which is led by Reynolds.
TENNIS
Alcaraz replaces Djokovic at No. 1
Carlos Alcaraz replaced Novak Djokovic at No. 1 in the ATP rankings on Monday, meaning the 20-year-old Spaniard is expected to have the top seeding at Wimbledon.
Alcaraz, the reigning U.S. Open champion, is coming off the first grass-court title of his career, which he won Sunday by beating Alex De Minaur in the final at Queen’s Club in London, and that helped him rise one spot from No. 2.
It is the sixth time the No. 1 ranking has switched in 2023, the most since it happened seven times in 2018.