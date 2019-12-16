Not looking the least bit tired after a whirlwind weekend, LeBron James scored 32 points and the Los Angeles Lakers extended their winning streak to seven with a 101-96 victory over the pesky Atlanta Hawks on Sunday night.
The Lakers pulled even with Milwaukee for the NBA’s best record at 24-3.
The Hawks kept it close all the way. Rookie Cam Reddish got a look at a tying 3-pointer from the corner, but the shot clanked off the rim. Danny Green went to the other end and knocked down a pair of free throws to send the Hawks to their fourth consecutive defeat.
After scoring 28 points in a win at Miami on Friday night, James flew to Columbus, Ohio, to watch son Bronny play a high school game Saturday night. Then, James traveled on to Atlanta to face the struggling Hawks.
James also had 13 rebounds, along with seven assists, the best a no-look, between-the-legs pass that caught Dwight Howard breaking down the lane for a massive dunk. Anthony Davis added 27 points and 13 rebounds.
Trae Young led the Hawks with 30 points.
Magic 130, Pelicans 119 — At New Orleans: Jonathan Isaac had 21 points and 10 rebounds and Orlando handed New Orleans its franchise-record 12th straight loss. Orlando center Nikola Vucevic returned from a sprained ankle to score 20 points.
Nets 109, 76ers 89 — At New York: Spencer Dinwiddie scored 24 points, Joe Harris had 16 points and Brooklyn beat Philadelphia. DeAndre Jordan had 13 points and 11 rebounds and Garrett Temple finished with 13 points for the Nets.
Pacers 107, Hornets 85 — At Indianapolis: Reserve guard Aaron Holiday scored 12 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter in Indiana’s victory over Charlotte. Holiday was a point shy of his career high set a month ago at Brooklyn.
Nuggets 111, Knicks 105 — At Denver: Nikola Jokic scored 25 points, Will Barton chipped in 16, Gary Harris added 15, and Jamal Murray and Mason Plumlee had 14 apiece to lead Denver. The Knicks got 22 from Marcus Morris Jr. and 20 from Julius Randle.