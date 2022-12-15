Julius Randle scored 31 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, and the New York Knicks held off the Chicago Bulls, 128-120, in overtime on Wednesday night in Chicago.
Jalen Brunson added 30 points for the Knicks, who outscored Chicago, 11-3, in the extra period.
DeMar DeRozan led the Bulls with 32 points, shooting 16-for-17 from the free-throw line. Zach LaVine shot 11-for-23 from the floor and finished with 26 points. Nikola Vucevic added 19 points, but Chicago lost for the fifth time in seven games.
Magic 135, Hawks 124 — At Orlando, Fla.: Franz Wagner scored 24 points, Orlando had a franchise-record 50 points in the first quarter and the Magic beat Atlanta for their fourth straight victory.
Pacers 125, Warriors 119 — At Indianapolis: Tyrese Haliburton scored 29 points and Indiana made 16 3-pointers to hold on for a victory over Golden State and Stephen Curry, who didn’t finish the game because of a left shoulder injury.
Pistons 141, Hornets 134 — At Charlotte, N.C.: Alec Burks scored a season-high 27 points off the bench, Killian Hayes added 25 and Detroit spoiled LaMelo Ball’s return to the floor with an overtime victory over Charlotte.
Kings 124, Raptors 123 — At Toronto: De’Aaron Fox had 27 points and 10 assists, Domantas Sabonis added 21 points and 20 rebounds and Sacramento held on to beat Toronto.
Thunder 110, Heat 108 — At Oklahoma City: Tyler Herro made a career-high nine 3-pointers, hit the go-ahead jumper and scored 33 points in Miami’s victory over Oklahoma City.
Trail Blazers 128, Spurs 112 — At San Antonio: Damian Lillard scored 37 points, his fourth straight game with 30 or more, and Portland beat San Antonio for its third straight win.
