ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who is still recovering after going into cardiac arrest on the field in Cincinnati two weeks ago, cheered via Twitter from home Sunday during Buffalo’s wild-card playoff home game against the Miami Dolphins.

“My heart is with my guys as they compete today!” Hamlin tweeted less than hour before kickoff.

