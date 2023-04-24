NASCAR Talladega Auto Racing
Kyle Busch celebrates in Victory Lane after winning a NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday in Talladega, Ala. He won the race under caution in double overtime.

 Butch Dill The Associated Press

TALLADEGA, Ala. — Kyle Busch used miscommunication with his Richard Childress Racing crew to win at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday in double overtime and under caution.

It was the second win of the season for Busch in his new No. 8 Chevrolet and second career victory at Talladega — 15 years apart. The two-time Cup champion didn’t even lead his first laps of the race until the start of second overtime.

