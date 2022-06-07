IOWA CITY — Former University of Iowa All-Americans Dallas Clark and Robert Gallery are listed on the 2023 ballot for the College Football Hall of Fame. The announcement was made Monday by the National Football Foundation (NFF) and College Football Hall of Fame.
The former Hawkeyes are two of 80 players from the Football Bowl Subdivision on the ballot. Clark (2000-02) was a linebacker at Iowa for two seasons before playing his final two seasons as a tight end, Gallery (2000-03) was an offensive tackle for three seasons after playing his first season at tight end.
Donald returning to Rams with a big raise
LOS ANGELES — All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald is getting a big raise to stay with the Los Angeles Rams under a reworked contract through 2024. The Super Bowl champion Rams announced Donald’s return Monday. The team didn’t disclose terms of the new deal, but the NFL Network reported Donald is getting a $40 million raise that will make him the highest-paid defensive player in the league.
Browns’ Watson named in 24th lawsuit
HOUSTON — A 24th woman filed a civil lawsuit Monday alleging sexual misconduct by Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, who is also awaiting possible discipline from the NFL. The latest lawsuit was filed in Houston by attorney Tony Buzbee, who is representing all 24 women.
Crennell retires after 39-year career
HOUSTON — Romeo Crennel announced his retirement Monday, ending a 39-year NFL coaching career highlighted by five Super Bowl titles.
Crennel, spent the past eight seasons with the Houston Texans. He was the team’s defensive coordinator from 2014-16 and assistant head coach from 2017-19. In 2020 he was the associate head coach before becoming the interim head coach following coach Bill O’Brien firing after just four games.
BASEBALL
Arizona, Keuchel agree to minor league deal
PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks have agreed to a minor league contract with former Cy Young Award winner Dallas Keuchel, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.
Twins put Ober on 15-day injured list
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins placed right-hander Bailey Ober on the 15-day injured list with a strained right groin on Monday, yet another health setback for their rotation. The move was made retroactive to last Thursday. Ober became the fifth sidelined pitcher for the Twins among the eight who have started three or more games for them this season.
GOLF
Horschel’s eagle secures win at Memorial
DUBLIN, Ohio — Billy Horschel had a five-shot lead and a good game plan for the Memorial that he had learned by watching tournament host Jack Nicklaus and five-time winner Tiger Woods.
There was no need to try anything special on a course playing as tough as Muirfield Village.
And then the situation called for something special, and Horschel delivered.
With his lead down to two shots, Horschel produced a signature moment of his own Sunday by making an eagle putt from one end of the green to the other on the 15th hole, sending him to a four-shot victory over Aaron Wise.
Mickelson adds name to LIV Golf Invitational
Phil Mickelson, a chief recruiter for a Saudi-funded rival league to the PGA Tour, is ending his four-month hiatus by adding his name to the 48-man field for the LIV Golf Invitational that starts Friday outside London.
Mickelson will be joining Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia and three other former major champions in a 54-hole tournament at Centurion Golf Club with $25 million in prize money and $4 million going to the individual winner.
OLYMPICS
Phelps, Vonn heading to US Olympic Hall
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Lindsey Vonn, Michelle Kwan, Mia Hamm, Billie Jean King and the late Pat Summitt are among the nine individual women who will be inducted into the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Hall of Fame this summer, along with Michael Phelps and hurdling great Roger Kingdom.
Others voted onto the 2022 class on a crowded ballot were Natalie Coughlin (swimming), Muffy Davis (Para Alpine skiing and cycling), David Kiley (Para Alpine skiing, track and field and wheelchair basketball), Trischa Zorn-Hudson (Para swimming) and Gretchen Fraser (skiing).
HOCKEY
Bruins fire Cassidy after 1st-round playoff exit
BOSTON — The Boston Bruins have fired coach Bruce Cassidy, who led them to the Stanley Cup Final in 2019, the best record in the league the next year and at least 100 points in each of his four full non-pandemic seasons behind the bench.
