HOUSTON — Amid criticism from Major League Baseball, the Houston Astros on Thursday defended the team’s decision to deny a newspaper reporter access to the clubhouse until after ace pitcher Justin Verlander finished his postgame session with the media.
MLB said Wednesday night’s incident violated its media guidelines and the Detroit Free Press said barring its reporter, Anthony Fenech, was “intolerable.”
Astros vice president of communications Gene Dias said beat writer Fenech was blocked at the request of Verlander, who played for Detroit for 13 seasons and had just pitched a two-hitter in a 2-1 loss to the Tigers.
The Astros opened their clubhouse at 9:35 p.m. As the rest of the media was allowed to enter, Fenech, who has a credential issued by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America, was stopped by three Astros security officials.
Fenech contacted MLB vice president of communications Mike Teevan and was allowed in at 9:41 p.m., after Verlander had concluded his media session. Fenech approached Verlander, who said: “I’m not answering your questions.”
Pirates release veteran catcher Cervelli
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates are parting ways with veteran catcher Francisco Cervelli, who has been hampered by multiple concussions this season.
The club announced Thursday it requested unconditional release waivers for the 33-year-old Cervelli. He’s played just 34 games this season. Pittsburgh general manager Neal Huntington said the club wants to give Cervelli — who recently completed a rehabilitation assignment — an opportunity to sign with another team rather than sit the bench.
NEW YORK — Major League Baseball says its players will be banned from participating in the Venezuelan Winter League because of recent U.S. economic sanctions against Venezuela.
MLB said Thursday in a statement that it has been “in contact with the relevant government agencies” about how to proceed under the sanctions. For now, MLB says it will suspend its involvement in the league, one of many leagues that big league players use for offseason development, until it gets permission from the federal government for players to participate.
FOOTBALL
Patriots’ Chung indicted on cocaine charges
LACONIA, N.H. — New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung has been indicted in New Hampshire on a charge of cocaine possession, according to court paperwork released Thursday. A Belknap County grand jury indicted Chung, 32, on Aug. 8.
Members of the Meredith, New Hampshire, police department were called to Chung’s residence June 25 “on a call for service” and obtained evidence leading to the felony drug charge, Belknap County Attorney Andrew Livernois said in a statement. Livernois declined to provide additional details on the case.
Cardinals acquire Hector from Eagles
TEMPE, Ariz. — The Arizona Cardinals acquired defensive lineman Bruce Hector in a trade Thursday that sent safety Rudy Ford to the Philadelphia Eagles.
The move is pending physicals for both players.
The 24-year-old Hector adds depth for the Cardinals on the defensive line. The 6-foot-2, 296-pounder played in eight games for the Eagles last season and had three tackles and a half sack.
Chargers bring back WR Inman
COSTA MESA, Calif. — Dontrelle Inman is returning to the Los Angeles Chargers.
The Chargers announced Thursday that they signed the wide receiver. Inman played 41 games for the team from 2014 to ‘17. He was traded to Chicago in 2017 and played for Indianapolis last season. He was in New England’s training camp before being released Aug. 18.
Lions sign Harrison to extension
ALLEN PARK, Mich. — The Detroit Lions have signed defensive tackle Damon “Snacks” Harrison to an $11 million, one-year extension. The team announced the signing Thursday. Harrison, who has two years left on the $46 million contract he signed with the New York Giants, is under contract for an additional season with the Lions.
Ex-Florida State player sentenced to 54 months in federal prison
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A former star linebacker on Florida State’s 1993 national championship football team has been sentenced to 54 months in federal prison and must pay more than $1 million in restitution after pleading guilty earlier this year on tax fraud charges.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida announced the sentence Thursday, about four months after the 46-year-old former FSU standout, Kenneth Alexander, reached a plea deal with federal prosecutors.
Alexander is the owner of Wizard Business Center, a Tallahassee tax preparation business. Authorities say Alexander prepared and filed false tax returns with the Internal Revenue Service for various individuals between 2012 and 2016.
BASKETBALL
Trial delayed in Wright murder
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A trial in the fatal shooting of former NBA player Lorenzen Wright has been postponed to allow defense attorneys to review additional evidence presented in the case. Billy Turner had been scheduled to face trial Sept. 16 on first-degree murder and other charges. But Judge Lee Coffee postponed the trial during a hearing Thursday after attorneys requested a delay.
AUTO RACING
Earnhardt Jr. plans to drive Xfinity
DARLINGTON, S.C. — Dale Earnhardt Jr. still plans to compete in the Xfinity event at Darlington Raceway on Aug. 31, despite a recent plane crash.
Earnhardt Jr. posted his update on Twitter late Wednesday night, saying his lower back is sore and swollen. He’s receiving daily treatment “solely to get well to race.”
Earnhardt, his family and two pilots escaped a burning plane that veered off the runway at Elizabethton Municipal Airport in Tennessee last week.