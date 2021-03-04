Grace Berger, Mackenzie Holmes, and Ali Patberg each scored 22 points as 10th-ranked Indiana rallied from a seven-point deficit in the third quarter for an 89-80 Big Ten home victory over Iowa on Wednesday.
Iowa freshman guard Caitlin Clark, the nation’s second-leading scorer at 26.9 points per game, led all scorers with 32 points. Manika Czinano added 20 points for the Hawkeyes (14-8, 10-8).
Iowa State 83, Kansas 53 — At Ames, Iowa: All-America candidate Ashley Joens notched her 11th double-double of the season with 23 points and 14 boards. Iowa State moved to 16-9 and 12-6 in the Big 12 Conference.
(Men)
No. 10 Villanova at No. 14 Creighton — At Omaha, Neb. Justin Moore scored 22 points to lead Villanova.
Purdue 73, Wisconsin 69 — At West Lafayette, Ind.: Freshman Zach Edey scored a career-high 21 points and Jaden Ivey added 18 to help Purdue hold on for a win Tuesday. The Boilermakers (17-8, 12-6 Big Ten) have won four straight and five of their last six. Wisconsin is 16-10, 10-9).
Ben Davison led the Badgers with 15 points. Micah Potter and Nate Reuvers each had 11 points for Wisconsin, which has lost four of its last five overall —- all against ranked teams. The Badgers also lost their fifth in a row at Mackey Arena where they are 4-42 all-time.