All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado will not exercise the opt-out clause in his contract with the Cardinals, keeping him in St. Louis through the end of the 2027 season, a person familiar with his decision told The Associated Press on Saturday.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity because no official announcement had been made. The Athletic was the first to report on Arenado’s decision.
Arenado had until five days after the World Series to decide whether to opt out of the remaining five years and $144 million on his contract. He originally signed an eight-year, $260 million pact with the Colorado Rockies in 2019 before getting sent to the NL Central champions, where he is set to make a base salary of $35 million next season.
Cardinals president John Mozeliak said earlier in the week that he flew to Southern California to meet with Arenado and that he was “optimistic” that things would work out. The 31-year-old Arenado, a seven-time All-Star, also had been hearing from longtime ace Adam Wainwright, who announced earlier this week that he would return for one last season in St. Louis.
Arenado hit .293 with 30 homers and 103 RBIs while playing well enough defensively to earn his 10th Gold Glove, and he could have pushed for an even bigger contract had he chosen to test free agency.
BASKETBALL
NEW YORK — Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai said he is disappointed that Kyrie Irving appears to support a film “based on a book full of antisemitic disinformation.”
The Nets’ star guard posted a link for the film “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America” on Twitter on Thursday. Tsai writes on Twitter that he wants to speak to Irving and make sure he understands this is “hurtful to all of us, and as a man of faith, it is wrong to promote hate based on race, ethnicity or religion.” The Nets say they have “no tolerance for the promotion of any form of hate speech.”
FOOTBALL
Cowboys promote rookie RB Davis
FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys signed rookie running back Malik Davis to the active roster Saturday, an indication Ezekiel Elliott won’t play against Chicago. Elliott is doubtful with a right knee injury after taking a hard hit in last week’s 24-6 victory over Detroit. The two-time rushing champ has missed just one game due to injury in his six-plus seasons.
Browns to be without Njoku, Ward, Teller
BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns will be without tight end David Njoku, top cornerback Denzel Ward and Pro Bowl right guard Wyatt Teller — and possibly two more defensive starters — for their crucial AFC North game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The team listed starting linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (knee) and cornerback Greg Newsome II (oblique) as questionable.
Titans to start Willis at quarterback
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Rookie quarterback Malik Willis will make his first NFL start today for the Tennessee Titans in Houston against the Texans. The Titans downgraded 11-year veteran Ryan Tannehill on Saturday from questionable to out because of illness and the right ankle he injured in last week’s win over Indianapolis.
MOTOR SPORTS
Bubba Wallace hated being sidelined, but said his one-race suspension for retaliatory driving was warranted. Now he just wants NASCAR to be consistent as similar situations arise. Wallace will race again Sunday at Martinsville Speedway. He missed last week’s race in Florida after NASCAR parked him for one race for an act of retaliation at Las Vegas against Kyle Larson that NASCAR and most of Wallace’s competitors found over the line. Wallace said he and NASCAR officials had what he termed a “good conversation” about the penalty.
SOCCER
Women’s soccer is seeing growing revenues globally from sponsorships, broadcast deals and merchandising, while also seeing greater interest from fans, according to a new survey by the game’s governing body. FIFA released its second benchmarking report on women’s soccer on Friday, as the sport gains momentum ahead of next summer’s Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Auburn is finalizing a deal to hire Mississippi State athletic John Cohen to the same position for the SEC West rival school. A person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press on Saturday that the school and Cohen were close to an agreement. Cohen is in his seventh year as athletic direct at Mississippi State after a long career as a successful baseball coach.
