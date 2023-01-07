A capsule look at today’s regional college basketball games:
No. 14 Wisconsin (11-2, 3-0) at Illinois (9-5, 0-3)
Time: 12:30 p.m. TV: ESPN2
Bottom line: Big Ten foes Illinois and No. 14 Wisconsin meet for the first time this season. The Fighting Illini have gone 7-1 at home. Illinois ranks sixth in the Big Ten with 33.9 points per game in the paint led by Dain Dainja averaging 8.7. Wisconsin ranks second in the Big Ten shooting 38.2% from 3-point range.
Iowa State (11-2, 2-0) at No. 17 TCU (13-1, 2-0)
Time: 1 p.m. TV: ESPNU
Bottom line: The Horned Frogs are 8-1 in home games. TCU ranks fourth in the Big 12 with 17.0 assists per game led by Damion Baugh averaging 5.0. Iowa State ranks seventh in the Big 12 shooting 34.4% from 3-point range.
Southern Illinois (12-4, 4-1) at Northern Iowa (7-8, 3-2)
Time: 1 p.m. TV: ESPN3
Bottom line: The Panthers have gone 4-4 in home games. Northern Iowa has a 3-5 record against teams above .500. Michael Duax scored the game-winning putback as time expired as the Panthers beat Valparaiso, 69-67. The Dubuque Hempstead grad added 15 points while going 7 of 13 from the field, and also had 12 rebounds. Southern Illinois averages 67.2 points.
Murray State (9-6, 4-1) at Drake (11-5, 2-3)
Time: 5 p.m. TV: ESPNU
Bottom line: The Bulldogs have gone 7-0 at home. Drake leads the MVC in rebounding, averaging 33.6 boards. Murray State averages 10.9 turnovers per game and is 4-1 when winning the turnover battle.
