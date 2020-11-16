News in your town

College football: No rust from Badgers in first game in three weeks

Sports briefs: Hall of Fame Dodgers manager Lasorda hospitalized in ICU

Amen Coroner: 10 on Augusta's No. 12 kills Woods' Masters

AP Top 25: Indiana set for top-10 matchup; Wisconsin up to 10, Iowa St. at 17

Dustin Johnson buries some major memories, wins the Masters

Prep football: 'In our eyes, we're state champions'

NFL: Packers struggle to put away Jags, get by for 24-20 win

TH Sports Coming Events

Tiger's quest for sixth Masters title will have to wait

Dustin Johnson's pursuers at Masters hardly a Murderers' Row

Johnson plays like No. 1 and seizes control at the Masters

Fading Bears look to stop skid against resurgent Vikings

Packers try to avoid slipping at home again as Jags arrive