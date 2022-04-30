CHICAGO — Though he didn’t rule out re-signing with the Chicago Bulls, Zach LaVine didn’t slam the door on joining another team, either. The two-time All-Star played it coy. And with that, the offseason took a dramatic turn in Chicago. LaVine made it clear Friday he plans to explore the market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career, calling it a “big decision” for him and his family. The high-flying guard insisted he is keeping an open mind, as much as he has enjoyed his five seasons in Chicago. He indicated he intends to meet with other teams when free agency opens, saying: “I plan to enjoy free agency. We’re gonna have to experience A through Z without making any fast decisions. I think that’s something me and (agent Rich Paul) are gonna go through and experience.” Are the Bulls the leader to sign him? LaVine was noncommittal. “You guys have been a really, really soft spot in my heart,” he said. “I have to do this as a business decision, as a man, to not just be viewed one way and be like I’m automatically coming back or I’m automatically leaving.” LOS ANGELES — The Lakers have been given permission to interview Milwaukee Bucks assistant coach Darvin Ham, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed to the Los Angeles Times Friday afternoon. Long regarded as one of the top assistant coaches in basketball, Ham has been with the Bucks since 2018, winning a title with the team last season. He won a title as a player with the Detroit Pistons in 2004. DURHAM, N.C. — Jon Scheyer ventured outside the Duke family, but still found someone with Durham roots, to round out his first Blue Devils coaching staff. Duke sources confirmed that Kentucky assistant Jai Lucas has agreed to leave John Calipari’s staff to become an assistant coach with the Blue Devils. In a tweet Friday afternoon, Calipari also confirmed he is losing Lucas to Duke. BASEBALL
DENVER — The Colorado Rockies placed struggling left fielder Kris Bryant on the 10-day injured list Friday because of back pain. The move is retroactive to Tuesday, and Bryant won’t be eligible to return until May 6 at Arizona. Bryant, who signed a $182 million, seven-year free-agent deal in March, is still looking for his first home run with the Rockies. He’s batting .281 with four RBIs and 12 strikeouts in 65 plate appearances. An MRI Friday showed no structural issues. TENNIS LONDON — Tennis great Boris Becker has been sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison for illicitly transferring large amounts of money and hiding assets after he was declared bankrupt. The three-time Wimbledon champion was convicted earlier this month on four charges under the Insolvency Act and had faced a maximum sentence of seven years in prison. The 54-year-old German was found to have transferred hundreds of thousands of dollars after his June 2017 bankruptcy from his business account to other accounts. Becker was also convicted of failing to declare a property in Germany and hiding an $871,000 bank loan and shares in a tech firm. The judge told the former world No. 1 player that he’s shown no remorse. GOLF PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico — Jon Rahm faced the wind and handled it just as well Friday in the Mexico Open, making eight birdies on his way to a 5-under 66 that staked the world’s No. 2 player to a two-shot lead over Alex Smalley. Rahm birdied all four of the par 5s, including the 18th hole at Vallarta Vidanta with a 4-iron from light rough to just short of the green, a pitch to 6 feet and one last putt. He was at 12-under 130 going into the weekend. COLLEGE ATHLETICS STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Penn State has hired Boston College athletic director Patrick Kraft to be its next AD. The 43-year-old Kraft will take over for the retiring Sandy Barbour on July 1 after the Penn State Board of Trustees approved an agreement that had been in the works for several days. The former Indiana football player has been leading Boston College’s athletic department for almost two years. Previously, he was athletic director at Temple for five years after serving two years at the Philadelphia school as a deputy AD. The 62-year-old Barbour announced in March she would retire this summer after leading Penn State athletics for the past eight years.
