Wyndham Championship Golf
Buy Now

Lucas Glover celebrates after his putt on the 18th hole to win the Wyndham Championship golf tournament in Greensboro, N.C., on Sunday. The two-shot victory moved Glover up to No. 49 in the rankings..

 Chuck Burton The Associated Press

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Lucas Glover looked to the sky and held back tears after winning the Wyndham Championship on Sunday, sending him to the PGA Tour postseason with more opportunities ahead of him.

Justin Thomas fell to the ground, stunned that his birdie chip hit the base of the pin and stayed out, leaving him out of the FedEx Cup playoffs by about the same small margin that kept his ball out of the cup.

Recommended for you