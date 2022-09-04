Twins White Sox Baseball

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Dylan Cease delivers during the first inning of Saturday’s game against the Minnesota Twins in Chicago. Cease lost his bid for a no-hitter with two outs in the ninth inning of a 13-0 victory.

 Nam Y. Huh/The Associated Press

Chicago White Sox ace Dylan Cease lost his bid for a no-hitter when Luis Arraez singled for Minnesota with two out in the ninth inning Saturday night in Chicago.

After Arraez’s hit, Cease struck out Kyle Garlick for his first career nine-inning complete game in Chicago’s 13-0 victory.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.