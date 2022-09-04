Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Dylan Cease delivers during the first inning of Saturday’s game against the Minnesota Twins in Chicago. Cease lost his bid for a no-hitter with two outs in the ninth inning of a 13-0 victory.
Chicago White Sox ace Dylan Cease lost his bid for a no-hitter when Luis Arraez singled for Minnesota with two out in the ninth inning Saturday night in Chicago.
After Arraez’s hit, Cease struck out Kyle Garlick for his first career nine-inning complete game in Chicago’s 13-0 victory.
Cease walked Jake Cave in the third and Gilberto Celestino in the sixth for Minnesota’s first two baserunners. Cave was erased when Gary Sanchez bounced into a double play. Celestino was stranded when Cease struck out Luis Arraez.
Jake Cave hit a liner right at first baseman José Abreu for the final out of the Minnesota eighth.
The most recent no-hitter for Chicago was Carlos Rodon’s gem against Cleveland on April 14, 2021.
Elvis Andrus hit a grand slam in the eighth inning for his 10th home run of the season for the White Sox. Eloy Jimenez hit a two-run home run in the 1st inning and Romy Gonzalez added a three-run shot in the fourth.
Jose Abreu collected his 31st double of the year and drove in a run.
Red Sox 5, Rangers 3 — At Boston: Brayan Bello pitched six scoreless innings in his first major league win and John Schreiber escaped a jam in the ninth, helping Boston beat Texas.
Royals 12, Tigers 2 — At Detroit: Kyle Isbel hit his first grand slam, Bobby Witt Jr. added a three-run home run and Kansas City routed Detroit.
Rays 2, Yankees 1 — At St. Petersburg, Fla.: Corey Kluber limited New York to a pair of singles over seven shutout innings and Tampa Bay withstood Aaron Judge’s 52nd home run, beating the Yankees to cut its deficit in the AL East to four games.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Giants 5, Phillies 4 — At San Francisco: Joc Pederson drove in three runs, drawing a bases-loaded walk that broke a sixth-inning tie and sending San Francisco over Philadelphia.
