Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 47 points and Khris Middleton tied Milwaukee’s franchise record for career 3-pointers as the Bucks beat the Los Angeles Lakers, 109-102, on Wednesday night in Milwaukee.
Middleton returned after missing eight games due to COVID-19 and made consecutive 3-pointers 30 seconds apart early in the fourth quarter to put the Bucks ahead for good. The second of those 3s was his 1,051st with the Bucks to match Ray Allen for first place on the team’s all-time list.
Allen holds the NBA record with 2,973 3-pointers in a career that also included stints with the Seattle SuperSonics, Boston Celtics and Miami Heat.
LeBron James missed an eighth straight game for the Lakers due to an abdominal strain. The Lakers have gone 3-5 during that stretch.
Talen Horton-Tucker scored 25 points for the Lakers two nights after getting a career-high 28 in a 121-103 loss to Chicago. Russell Westbrook had 19 points, Anthony Davis 18, Malik Monk 11 and Carmelo Anthony 10.
Pistons 97, Pacers 89 — At Detroit: Jeremi Grant scored 19 points, Cory Joseph added 18 and Detroit rallied to win. Cade Cunningham added 16 points for Detroit (4-10), and Saddiq Bey scored 15.
Hornets 97, Wizards 87 — At Charlotte, N.C.: Terry Rozier scored 19 points, Miles Bridges added 17 and Charlotte earned its fourth straight victory.
Hawks 110, Celtics 99 — At Atlanta: John Collins scored 20 points, Cam Reddish and Kevin Huerter had 19 apiece and Atlanta won its third straight game.
Nets 109, Cavaliers 99 — At New York: James Harden scored 27 points, LaMarcus Aldridge had 24 and Kevin Durant 23 to help Brooklyn beat short-handed Cleveland.
Heat 113, Pelicans 98 — At Miami: Jimmy Butler had a triple-double in his return from a sprained right ankle, finishing with 31 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in Miami’s win.
Magic 104, Knicks 98 — At New York: Cole Anthony had 15 points and 10 rebounds, Mo Bamba added 12 points and 11 boards, and Orlando rallied late in the fourth quarter.
Thunder 101, Rockets 89 — At Oklahoma City: Lu Dort scored 34 points and Oklahoma City rolled. Dort made 14 of 22 shots and had the second-best points total of his career.
Timberwolves 107, Kings 97 — At Minneapolis: Anthony Edwards scored 16 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter and Karl-Anthony Towns had 22 for Minnesota.