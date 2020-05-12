I’ll always remember the death stare from Shareef Abdur-Rahim.
That might be one of the finest lead sentences I’ll ever write for one of my columns. I suppose it deserves some backstory.
Side note, do today’s NBA fans even remember Abdur-Rahim? Well, back in my day — let me go get my walker, hang on — he was a pretty spectacular power forward for the Vancouver Grizzlies. But more on that later.
As we continue to witness the coronavirus unfold and string along the great unknown in the world of sports, I long for the days of freely attending sporting events — even the absurd ticket, parking and concession costs at the pro or college level don’t seem so bad when they’re gone.
When it comes to my job, seeing the tri-state area’s finest athletes compete is something that should be considered a privilege and I do often pinch myself that I do actually get paid to see these local stars in action.
As I was flipping through my high school graduation party scrapbook recently among some spring cleaning, I came across the pages of all my ticket stubs I’d kept from events through the years. What a fun thing to look back on, and one ticket definitely stood out.
It was the prettiest ticket, and the biggest ticket by far. It also featured a screaming Kevin Garnett to really catch your eye.
My high school buddy Adam — another side note, he’s currently doing great things as the head boys basketball coach at East Marshall High in LeGrand, Iowa — invited me along with his younger brother, Dan — side note again, as he’s the current defensive coordinator for the UW-Platteville football team — and their dad to check out the Minnesota Timberwolves hosting the Vancouver Grizzlies at the Target Center in Minneapolis on Feb. 18, 2001.
Last side note, promise: Who would have guessed the three of us high school friends would go on to such greatness in the sports world? Adam and Dan coach ‘em up while I write about ‘em.
The best part was yet to come — the tickets were gifted from a family friend who lived in the Twin Cities, and the season tickets just happened to be in the seventh row. Even in 2001, I don’t want to fathom how much they’d cost, and my wallet is shaking just thinking of what they’d run in 2020.
But as a spry 16-year-old youngster only 10 days removed from my birthday, I didn’t concern myself with the numbers — I usually got Cs in math class anyway (Tom Brady has 8 rings, right?). On a chilly morning, we hit the road for the five-hour drive and 2:30 p.m. tip off.
My actual memories from the trip are pretty minimal. I recall having a great time, but there are three memories that stick out the most:
At the mall near the Target Center before the game, Timberwolves coach Flip Saunders walked right past us. He was walking fast, unassumingly trying to get in and out quickly, but it was definitely a double-take moment for all of us. That was one of those moments where I realized that even these NBA players and coaches that I’d read about in magazines and watched on TV were just folks like us needing to run a last-minute errand before going to work.
Every NBA game I’ve been to since, I’ve been in the upper deck. But at this game, in the seventh row and just feet away from the action, you could truly tell how gigantic the players were. The hoop did not seem like it was 10 feet. They were playing on a Little Tikes hoop from where I was sitting. The ease of which they elevated to dunk — especially Garnett — was a site to behold.
And as my 5-year-old daughter could attest, I too can throw down a hammer jammer of a dunk on a Little Tikes hoop. Don’t act like you’re not impressed.
Finally, we come back to Abdur-Rahim. In the spirit of being a Timberwolves fan for the game and myself being, oh, let’s call it ‘boisterous,’ when Abdur-Rahim checked back into the game in the third quarter I ever so loudly screamed, ‘Hey Rahim, you stink!’ He quickly looked my way and yes, gave me the death stare as he tucked his jersey into his shorts and walked onto the court.
That was the confirmation I was looking for: yes, they can hear you from the seventh row.
The Grizzlies won, 110-102, which was a surprise and disappointing to us since Minnesota dropped to 32-22 with the loss and Vancouver improved to just 17-36. As it turned out, it would prove to be Abdur-Rahim’s final season with the Grizzlies, who traded him on June 27 to Atlanta. Perhaps the Grizzlies’ brass heard my comment and took it to heart?
I kid.
Abdur-Rahim was an all-star with the Hawks in the 2001-02 season.
But in all seriousness, the uncertain future of sports is wearing down on me. I miss the expensive tickets. I miss the expensive parking spots, and even the expensive nachos. Most of all, I miss sports here in the tri-states at the high school level. I can’t wait to get out and cover the local athletes, hopefully again soon.
Come to think of it, I can’t remember if I ever properly thanked Adam, Dan and their dad for inviting me on that great trip. Although I can’t recall receiving any death stares from them over the past 19 years, so I’m sure they know I was grateful for it.