Eric Thames hit two home runs, the Brewers took a combined perfect game into the seventh inning and Milwaukee beat the Pittsburgh Pirates, 4-3, Sunday to match Washington atop the NL wild-card standings.
Orlando Arcia connected for the Brewers, but the shortstop also let a line drive tip off his glove with one out in the seventh for a hit that ended the perfect game bid in Milwaukee’s regular season home finale.
The Nationals lost 5-3 to Miami earlier Sunday, locking them into a tie with the Brewers for the top wild card. Milwaukee owns the tiebreaker over Washington after winning their season series and would host the wild-card game if they finish the season with the same record.
Milwaukee has won eight of nine and extended its September record to a major-league best 17-4. The Brewers are 10-2 since losing NL MVP Christian Yelich to a fractured kneecap.
Brewers’ pitchers held the Pirates, who lost their ninth straight, without a base runner until Bryan Reynolds’ single off Gio Gonzalez with one out in the seventh. Reynold’s liner went off the heel of Arcia’s glove as he lunged for the ball.
All-Star Brandon Woodruff made his second start since missing two months with a left oblique strain. He pitched two innings but departed for a pinch-hitter in the second after throwing 38 pitches.
Jay Jackson struck out the side in the third and Gonzalez (3-2) and Drew Pomeranz combined for four scoreless innings.
Josh Hader got four outs for his 35th save in 41 tries.
Arcia gave the Brewers an early lead with a solo home run in the second off Trevor Williams (7-8). The lead grew to 2-0 when Thames led off the fourth with a home run on the first pitch from Williams.
Thames belted a two-run homer off Michael Feliz in the sixth to extend the lead to 4-0.
The Pirates scored three times in the seventh.
Marlins 5, Nationals 3 — At Miami: Three relievers each gave up an extra-base hit in a seventh-inning meltdown, and Washington’s streak of 11 consecutive wins against Miami Marlins ended.
Giants 4, Braves 1 — At Atlanta: Rookie Logan Webb allowed only two hits and one run in six innings, Evan Longoria drove in two runs with two hits for San Francisco.
Dodgers 7, Rockies 4 — At Los Angeles: Huyn-Jin Ryu hit a home run and pitched seven solid innings, while Cody Bellinger hit a grand slam for Los Angeles, which reached the 100-win mark.
Mets 6, Reds 3 — At Cincinnati: Michael Conforto homered to cap a four-run first inning and New York gave its faint playoff hopes a boost.
Padres 6, Diamondbacks 4 (10 innings) — At San Diego: Rookie Seth Mejias-Brean hit a two-run homer with no outs in the 10th inning to lift San Diego.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Astros 13, Angels 5 — At Houston: George Springer hit a career-high three homers, Justin Verlander posted his MLB-leading 20th win and the Astros clinched their third straight AL West title.
Twins 12, Royals 8 — At Minneapolis: Nelson Cruz hit his 400th career home run, and Miguel Sanó connected twice for Minnesota.
Rangers 8, Athletics 3 — At Oakland, Calif.: Willie Calhoun hit two of Texas’ five homers and the Rangers slowed Oakland’s wild-card push.
Yankees 8, Blue Jays 3 — At New York: Luis Severino struck out nine over five scoreless innings for his first win of the season, and New York hit three home runs in its regular-season home finale.
Tigers 6, White Sox 3 — At Detriot: Willi Castro hit his first major league homer, one of four connections by Detroit. Jeimer Candelario, Gordon Beckham and Victor Reyes also went deep for Detroit. The White Sox got a homer from Wellington Castillo but lost for the 17th time in 25 games.
Red Sox 7, Rays 4 — At St. Petersburg, Fla.: Nathan Eovaldi pitched six gritty innings, and Christian Vazquez hit a three-run homer for Boston.
Orioles 2, Mariners 1 — At Baltimore: Chris Davis hit a tiebreaking homer in the seventh inning to carry Baltimore.
INTERLEAGUE
Indians 10, Phillies 1 — At Cleveland: Rookie Oscar Mercado hit a three-run homer, Yaisel Puig drove a three-run double and Cleveland moved into a tie for the second AL wild card. The Indians matched Tampa Bay with six games to play. Both teams are 92-64 and two games behind leader Oakland.