Connor Essegian scored 17 points and Tyler Wahl had a double-double and Wisconsin beat Iowa, 64-52, on Wednesday night in Madison, Wis.
Though Wisconsin (16-11, 8-9) is still a game behind Iowa (17-11, 9-8) in the Big Ten standings, the Badgers would win the tiebreaker in the event of an even conference finish due to the season sweep.
Wahl scored 11 points and grabbed 14 rebounds and Chucky Hepburn scored 12.
Essegian’s 2-for-7 effort from 3-point range pulled him into a tie with Brad Davison for the freshman school record for made 3s (60) in a season.
Essegian’s second 3 with 10:26 left gave Wisconsin the lead for good at 43-41 and the Badgers steadily pulled away from there. Despite Wisconsin’s 4-for-18 shooting performance from 3-point range and 10-for-18 foul shooting, the Badgers were 25-of-48 (52.1%) shooting overall.
Tony Perkins and Filip Rebraca each scored 13 points for Iowa and reserve Payton Sandfort scored 10.
Iowa was 20-for-62 shooting (32.3%) and 3 of 28 (10.7%) behind the arc.
It was the second consecutive game in which the Hawkeyes missed 15 of their first 17 3s. They finished 3 of 24 from distance in Sunday’s 80-60 loss to Northwestern.
Entering Wednesday among the Power 5 schools, Iowa owned the largest disparity between points scored at home (89.2) and on the road (69.7).
Iowa hosts Michigan State on Saturday. Wisconsin plays at Michigan on Sunday.
Drake 82, Illinois State 51 — At Des Moines: Tucker DeVries had 18 points in Drake’s win against Illinois State on Wednesday night. DeVries shot 5-for-11 and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Bulldogs (24-6, 15-4 Missouri Valley Conference). Garrett Sturtz added 14 points and five rebounds, Roman Penn and D.J. Wilkins chipped in 12 points apiece as the Bulldogs won their 10th straight.
Southern Illinois 86, Northern Iowa 63 — At Carbondale, Ill.: Lance Jones had 28 points in Southern Illinois’ win against Northern Iowa on Wednesday night. Tytan Anderson led the way for the Panthers (13-16, 9-10) with 21 points and four steals. Northern Iowa also got 17 points from Logan Wolf.
