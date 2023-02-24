Connor Essegian scored 17 points and Tyler Wahl had a double-double and Wisconsin beat Iowa, 64-52, on Wednesday night in Madison, Wis.

Though Wisconsin (16-11, 8-9) is still a game behind Iowa (17-11, 9-8) in the Big Ten standings, the Badgers would win the tiebreaker in the event of an even conference finish due to the season sweep.

